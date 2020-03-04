Curtis Leroy Toman, died on February 29, 2020, at the age of 86, following a battle with cancer.

Curtis was born to Ernest and Louama (Curtis) Toman, on September 13, 1933, in Muskegon, Michigan. Growing up in Lakeside, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing football. He was baptized at Lakeside Baptist Church. He served as a medic in the US Army. He worked at the paper mill until his retirement.

Curtis married, Elvesta Marie Sedberry and had two lovely daughters, who preceded him in death, Vicki Lynn (Jeff Kahlo) and Barbara Ann (Sam Villalpando).

In December 1963, Curtis married Joan Barbara Gonner, and raised her youngest daughter, Anisa, as his own. Curtis and Barb had a son, Danny Lee Toman in 1968, who died in infancy. Barbara preceded him in death, in 2007

Curtis spent his retirement years in Benzie County, enjoying life in the north, developing new friendships, including Dodie, who became his wife. They traveled back to Muskegon often. He watched his great-grandson's sporting events, attended Big Red Football games, dined with the paper mill retirees and celebrated special events with the Toman family. He was always up for a game of cards or a round of golf. He seldom missed a televised football game. Curtis had pleasure growing in his faith and serving the congregation of the Frankfort United Methodist Church.

Curtis' humor, work ethic, spunk, and integrity will be missed by Dodie, Anisa (Ted) Davis; son-in-law, Sam (Margaret Bernard) Villalpando; granddaughters, Angela (Joe) Lockhart, Lindsay (Art Walker) Villalpando, Jennifer Villalpando, Alicia (Jose) Martinez, Ted H. Davis and Nicole B. Davisj; nine great-grandchildrenj; brother, Bill Toman; sisters, Lois Eisenach, Arlona (Albert) McCallum, and Edith (Richard) Woolever; sisters-in-law, Linda (Dorr Bugbee) Wolfe, Marcia (Frank) Vandevelde, Mary Ellen Gibbs; numerous nieces and nephews, spanning three generations, friends and neighbors. We do not grieve as those who have no hope. We can anticipate a joyous reunion one day.

Other family members who preceded Curtis in death are his parents; brother, Karl Toman; sister, Grace Toman Daniels; sisters-in-law, Elsie Toman and Geraldine Toman; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Daniels and James Eisenach.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday March 7, at the Frankfort United Methodist Church, with Nancy Conrad officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Those desiring may make contributions to the family to help with expenses. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.