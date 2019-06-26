Dale A. Keillor passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic hospital, following an extended illness. Mr. Keillor, affectionately known as "Mouse" to close friends and family, was born in Michigan City, Indiana on May 8, 1965. He lived in Lorain, Ohio since 1994, but resided in northern Michigan for the first half of his life, and loved going "home" to visit family and friends.

Dale was a member of Ohio Operating Engineers, Local 18. He worked in Marine construction for Geo. Gradel Company for many years. He loved his work, and his co-workers, and looked forward to being on the water almost every day. his passion and love for his work was a hallmark of his life and personality.

He was a man who loved the outdoors, especially fishing and snowmobiling. he enjoyed spending time in his garage working on his snowmobiles or tinkering with his cars, ready to lend a hand to anyone else who needed it. He also loved golf and croquet, and enjoyed playing poker with his family and was always there with a quick, sarcastic, wit that never ceased to make people laugh.

He was an avid lover of sports, especially football and basketball, he was particularly fond of Michigan State basketball, cheering them on right up to the end of his life, and was a die-ard Lion's fan, no matter what kind of season they might be having that year.

It's hard to encapsulate the life of a loved one in a few short paragraphs. His life had incredible meaning. he loved hard and strong, and was loved back just as deeply. He was tough and strong, and active, but also loved children and animals, and working out a difficult cross word puzzle. his nautical decorations fill the walls of this house and pictures of his family are strewn about as constant reminders of those he loved.

Dale is survived by his wife, Susan Keillor (Haswell); adult children, Micheal McConnell (Brianna) and Rian McConnell (Hannah); as well as two grandchildren, Riley McConnell and Jaxon McConnell. He is also survived by his parents, Ron Keillor and Judy Keillor (Jackson); as well as three brothers: David Keillor, Brad Keillor, and Todd Keillor. He is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, including, Alexis, Bailey, Nathan, Brian, Josh, Emily, Erica and Nick.