Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Allen Keillor.

Dale Allen Keillor

Dale Allen Keillor was born on May 5, 1965. He passed away on March 26, 2019.

Find a full obituary at boyercool.com.

Eldon 'Pete' Frank Moss Jr.

BEULAH -- Eldon "Pete" Frank Moss Jr., 90, of Beulah, died March 9, 2019, at The Homesteader in Benzonia.

He was born in Gary, Indiana, on Sept. 8, 1928, the son of Eldon and Verda (Struble) Moss Sr.

The Mosses moved to Benzie County during the Great Depression where cancer claimed the life of his mother. His father moved them back to Gary to find work. Pete was not happy there and returned by himself to Benzie County, where he lived with different family and friends, until his father returned some years later.

Pete left high school, after his junior year, in June of 1946, to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. He served for one year and was honorably discharged in June of 1947. He returned to Benzonia High School to complete his senior year. After school, he went to work for Timber Products Company located, in Benzonia, and then, when it became Setwell Company in Traverse City.

In the early 1960s, Pete decided to follow his passion to teach and coach. At the age of 32, he enrolled in college and earned an Associates degree at NMC and his BA at MSU. Upon earning his teaching certificate in 1963, he was hired at Benzie County Central Schools as a junior high teacher and basketball coach. He went on to coach JV Basketball, Boys Varsity Track, and created and coached the Cross Country program. He remained at BCCS for his entire teaching and coaching career, winning numerous state championships and earning countless coaching awards.

Retiring in 1992, Pete continued to coach, a career that would span five decades. After retiring from coaching at the age of 80, you would still see him at Cross Country meets sitting at his favorite picnic table cheering on runners as they rounded the corner.

He was still helping coach basketball a few weeks before his death.

Pete also directed the Beulah-Benzonia Summer Recreation Program and helped with Little League Baseball. He worked for the State of Michigan in the summer as a cherry inspector, umpired baseball games, and, for a time, was a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also officiated basketball for some 25 years. Pete promoted the Fourth of July Firecracker 5K Run as well as initiating the popular Crystal Lake Team Marathon. He loved his Benzie Central Huskies, MSU Spartans, Detroit Tigers, Lions and Pistons; spending time in his garden with his corn, melons and honey bees; and especially loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren going to the casino.

On Oct. 14, 1978, Pete married Sally Jo (Ewing) who survives him along with his sons (from his first marriage to Patricia Phillips), Peter (Cammie) Moss, of Boyne City, Blair Moss, of Benzonia, Todd (Marcia) Moss, of Clarkston; step-daughters, Terri Lutes, of Traverse City, Barbara Robotham, of Birmingham, and Mary Jo McGee, of Ann Arbor; grandchildren, Danielle (John) Plumstead, Tyler Moss, Caleb Moss, Allison (Eric) Dubreuil, Eric Moss, Morgan Gomez, Taylor (Alex) Goodchild, Mitchell Martin, Liona Lutes, Samantha Swander, Justine (John) Porter, Sydney McGee, and Sean McGee; great-grandchildren: Carson, Griffin, Wyatt and Chase Plumstead, Anna Dubreuil, Xander and Reuben Goodchild, and Hayden Porter. He is also survived by his stepsister, Connie (Cornell) McLaren; and many nieces and nephews.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Marie (Olsen); siblings, James Moss, Clare Cornell, Steven Cornell, David Cornell; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Martin.

The Moss family invites all of Pete's family, friends, runners, former students and athletes to a Celebration of his Life (wear your Red and White) at 11 a.m. at Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Benzie County Central School Auditorium. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., with a luncheon to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete's name to the BCCS Educational Foundation with proceeds to benefit the BC Cross Country Team.

To read Pete's full obituary, please visit http://www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com/obituary/eldon-pete-moss-jr

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com.