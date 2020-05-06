Dan Reznich, 94, of Frankfort (formerly of Hamtramck and Higgins Lake), died at home of old age, holding his wife Carole's hand, on April 22, 2020.Born on a farm in Clinton Township, on Sept. 8, 1925, to Branko and Marie Reznich, he grew up on the south side of Hamtramck.He served with the Merchant Marine on Great Lakes freighters during World War II.A graduate of Hamtramck High School, he attended Hillsdale College after the war, where he earned a bachelor degree in education, later earning masters and specialist degrees with study at other universities in Michigan as well as on the East Coast.He married Carole (Saganski), on June 23, 1956, at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Detroit.Reznich began working full time in the Hamtramck Public Schools in 1956, teaching music, history and English, as well as driver's training. He was also a labor organizer during the 1960s, and was instrumental in organizing the first teacher's strike in Michigan while a teacher at Hamtramck High School.He ran a successful sticker campaign for a seat on the Hamtramck School Board in the 1960s. Taking a leave of absence while serving one term on the board, Reznich took on a full-time job as a professor of humanities at Macomb County Community College. When he returned to his job at the Hamtramck Public Schools, he continued to teach night classes at MCCC for 20 years. He commuted to Hamtramck from Higgins Lake, where he had moved his family in 1969, until his retirement from the Hamtramck Public Schools in 1989, after 43 years of teaching.An avid runner and then walker, Reznich placed second in his age class in the Detroit Free Press Marathon at the age of 62, qualifying him for entry in the Boston Marathon. He also ran marathons in Chicago, New York and on the original course from Marathon to Athens, Greece.In his later years, he became famous as "The Man Who Walks Higgins Lake," where he was known for smiling and waving at every passing vehicle during his daily walks, which were up to four miles long.Always the educator, he taught his children to appreciate classical music by forcing them to listen to it on the car radio.Generous to a fault, like his father before him, he would literally give you the shirt off his back. As a matter of fact, you had to be careful not to let him know you liked the shirt he was wearing, or he would keep asking you if you wanted it.Reznich is survived by his wife, Carole; his six children; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; sister, Vera; brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law.An event celebrating his long and productive life will be held at a later date, due to concerns caused by the current pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store