TRAVERSE CITY-Daniel Lee Garber, 70, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, MI, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on January 13, 1949, in Grand Rapids, the son of the late Calvin and Dolores (Erickson) Garber. He was a graduate of Benzie Central High School, in 1968.

Dan was an Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War, and a recipient of the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

Dan was an avid fisherman. If he wasn't spending time with his family, you could find him pole in hand, heading off to the closest body of water to reel a few in. It was a pass time he enjoyed sharing with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike.

Survivors include his children; Tammy (Todd) Jacobs, Tracy Garber-Moore, Scott (Kathy) Garber, Matt (Holly) Garber, Stephanie (Chuck) Norris, Duanne (Wes) Steffen and Shane (Courtney) Garber; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved with all his heart. Siblings; Butch Garber, Steve Garber, Susan Fischer, Cindy Walters and Dave Garber. He is also survived by his best friend, and love of his life, Barb Rosa.

He was also preceded in death by his sister: Pam McPherson.

The family will be honoring Dan with a 'Celebration of Life' later this Fall.

Please visit Dan's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com.