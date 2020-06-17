Daniele DeVoe would like you to know that her service here on Earth is complete and she has earned her wings. We know Daniele and Roger are soaring together beyond the clouds and exploring the vast realms of the universe! This new chapter in Daniele's spiritual journey reunites her with Bunka George and Bunka Shirley; Grandmother and Grandfather Maulsby; and her own Divine Guides. We are quite sure the perks of this new adventure include delicious food and wine paired with fantastic conversation.

Daniele joins all of us in spirit as her sons, Alex and Peter, the extended DeVoe family, and her friends celebrate her completed mission with fun stories and a toast with a nice, dry Chardonnay. Daniele inspired everyone she met from business associated in the real estate and insurance industry, to her fellow pilots, to her countless Reiki and Divine Grace Healing students, many of whom became great friends and to those she united as an ordained minister.

Daniele earned her Master's and Doctor of Divinity through the Universal Brotherhood University. Daniele was certified as a Reiki Master in the Usui Shiki Ryoko, Sekhem-seichim, Atlantean and Karuna methods. She was also certified in Quantum Touch and Cranial Sacral Therapy.

We will certainly miss having Daniele with us in person as we continue to walk our own paths. We know she is with us in spirit, an enriched, energetic soul with far-reaching, new understanding.

You are not done, dear heartâ€¦

All that you are and all â€¦ that you dream to be

Continues as Sou lâ€¦

~ Daniele DeVoe