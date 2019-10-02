Danielle Gardner

Danielle Lorraine Gardner passed peacefully on Sept. 24, 2019, with her loving husband Harry at her side, after a three-year battle with ALS. She was born Feb. 19, 1940, to Daniel and Mary Kovoch, in Detroit, Mich.

A graduate of Taylor Center High School (Class of 1958), Danielle married Harry Gardner on Aug. 11, 1958, and together had three wonderful children, Denise, Dennis and Donald. Early on, Danielle was a homemaker, a few years later she worked at her parents' business (Danny's Lounge - Trenton). In 1976, she began her 17-year employment at Frito-Lay in Allen Park, Mich.

After retirement, Harry and Danielle moved to Benzonia, Mich., where Danielle could be found volunteering as a Lifetime Member of Weight Watchers, baking for fundraisers at Paul Oliver Hospital and The Maples Medical Care Facility Blueberry Festival. She assisted with Special Olympics, taking residents of the Maples to The Gathering Place for social events and dancing, as well as, participated in Relay for Life walks. Together with Harry, they volunteered at The Maples with a Bunco Club, and provided fishing charters for children with disabilities.

Danielle had many passions in life. She loved fishing, and could frequently be found on Lake Michigan and numerous inland lakes. It was well known when on Lake Michigan, she was the Captain of the Earlybird. An avid baker and cake decorator, Danielle was known for her spectacular wedding, anniversary and birthday cake creations. A huge Red Wing fan, and with three children playing youth hockey, she was active in the early years of the Taylor Hockey Association. This included helping form the first, girl's youth hockey team in Taylor. She loved to dance at any opportunity, especially to the sounds of old Motown songs and polkas. Her travels included trips to Colorado, Alaska and Hawaii, which she did several times.

Danielle was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Kovoch; brother, Lawrence; and daughter Denise. She is survived by her devoted husband, Harry; sons, Dennis (Lisa) and Donald. Loving grandmother, of Nichole, Aaron, Rebecca and David. Great-Grandmother, of Mackenzie, Makayla, Mia and Mohamed. Dear sister, of Theodore (Patricia), Kathy (Larry).

Visitations will be 5-8 p.m., on Thursday October 3, 2019, at Jowett Funeral Family Funeral Home, in Benzonia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday October 4, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, it is the wishes of the family for donations to be sent to: Susan Mast ALS Foundation - Northern Michigan, In Memory of Danielle Gardner, PO Box 5712, Traverse City, Michigan 49696 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 955 James St. Frankfort, Michigan 49635. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home

Rick Haan

Rick Haan died suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Dallas. He was 41 years of age.

The incredible outpouring of love from so many others is truly a blessing for Rick's family in this difficult time. We are comforted in our faith that Rick is at peace with the Lord and that we will see him again.

Rick was born March 15, 1978, in Lansing, Michigan. He was an incredibly kind, devoted, and loving father, husband, brother, son and friend, who will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.

He spent his childhood in Michigan, spending much time outdoors with his father golfing and fishing. He had a great love of college sports, especially his beloved Michigan State University Spartans, where he attended college and worked in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. it was in the athletic department where he met his wife, Adrienne. Soon after, they moved to Lubbock for Rick to begin law school at Texas Tech University School of Law.

After graduating from law school, Rick went on to achieve the highest score on the Texas State Bar examination. Rick then joined the law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP in its real estate and banking practice group, where he spent the next 13 years of his career, eventually becoming an equity partner at the firm. Rick handled complex commercial real estate transactions of all types, and was known equally for his intelligence and his practical approach to his work. Rick was universally admired and beloved by his colleagues, clients and opposing counsel. He was a mentor and friend to many Thompson & Knight employees, associates and partners, and everyone agrees that life at the firm will never be the same without him.

He made his home in Dallas, where his family grew to include his three children. He joined the Knights of Columbus and found a brotherhood who valued service and family as much as he did. Rick was always one to help anyone in need, from setting up at Emily's basketball practices to packing meals at charity organizations. He was a genuine, generous, caring man who made sure this would live on in his children.

Rick is survived by his wife of 15 years, Adrienne; their children, Emily (8), Julia (4), and Luke (1); his parents, Richard and Mary Haan, of Frankfort, Mich.; in-laws, Steven and Sylvia Haynes, of El Paso; his brother, Eric Haan and wife Karla; his sister, Lisa Davis, and her husband Jarrod; his sister, Renee Tilley and husband, John; his sister, Rachel Neff and husband, Craig; his brother, Lonnie Haan; his sister, Mariah Haan; his brother-in-law, Aaron Haynes and wife, Andrea; nephews, Carter Davis, Alden Tilley, Henry Tilley, Pablo Haan, Owen Neff, and Joshua Haan; nieces, Caroline Tilley, Samantha Davis, Ava Tilley, and Natalie and Olivia Haynes.

As a friend who know Rick in all aspects of his life shared, "He was the best of us. We are less without him". Thank you, Ben, for your wonderfully fitting tribute to Rick.

In lieu of flowers, you may honor Rick through a contribution in his memory to , or to one of Rick's: Feed My Starving Children, or KidsAlive International.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Rick on the Sparkman Crane website under "Add a Memory" These will be treasured by his family now and always.

Elaine M. Larson

Elaine M. Larson, Frankfort, 90, died July 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Frankfort on June 10, 1929 the daughter of Zada and Pauline Price.

On Sept. 20, 1947, Elaine married Harold Larson in Frankfort.

She has been an artist for most of her life, but has been an active painter since 1986, when she retired from teaching art at Benzie Central. Elaine was a free spirit and had a passion for art. She traveled and visited art museums and galleries in Paris, Rome, Mexico, Nova Scotia, The British Virgin Islands and the U.S. She is very much influenced by the Great Lakes and the rural setting she lives in. Her work ranges from intense excitement to calming serenity and feels that art should bring beauty to ones surrounding. She paints landscapes, seascapes, portraits, florals, still life, animals and Native American, working in oils, watercolors and Prisma color. Elaine had entered her work in various competitions, mainly to share her art with people and had either placed or won in the events.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her devotion to her children and grandchildren, her sense of humor, her sweet tooth, her unyielding faith, and her unmatched kindness and love for others. She will be sincerely missed by all who had the pleasure of crossing her path.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Linda (Lee) Reed; grandchildren, Zachary (Christina) Lapp, Melanie (John) Nagy, Andrea Littell, Christopher (Laura) Littell, Alanah Larson; great-grandchildren, Braden (Hannah) Lapp, Zeke Aubrey Smith, Caleb Smith, Sierra Nagy, Payton Nagy, Montana Nagy, Ashley Thornton, Alexis Thornton, Keyana Davis, Alex Littell, and Violet Burrows. great-great-grandchildren, Evalynn Lapp and Madison Lapp. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Stollie C Larson; and daughter, Cheryl L Larson.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday Oct. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rick Stieve officiating. Contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Group or the Oliver Art Center.

Arrangements were made by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

Robert A. Meyers

Robert A. Meyers, formerly of Ann Arbor, MI, and more recently of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Frankfort, Mich., died peacefully early in the morning of September 23, at his lakeside home, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on June 11, 1936, in Detroit, MI. He was the son of Clem and Esther Meyers, and the brother of Joan Stearns. He graduated from Redford High School, and then paid his own way through undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan from proceeds from his ice cream truck. He later went on to receive both his DDS and MS degrees from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. After teaching at the dental school himself, Bob opened his own practice in pediatric dentistry in Ann Arbor, where he worked until his retirement in 1997, treating generations of children with his naturally warm, gentle, good-humored manner. In addition to his practice, Bob held numerous leadership positions in the community and on various professional associations. He was also a national authority on dental insurance, which he pioneered as a founder and long-time director of Delta Dental of Michigan.

Bob married Norma Van Tuyl, his high school sweetheart, in 1958, and together they had three children: Richard Meyers, Steven Meyers, and Susan Ratner. Rick lives in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife, Nancy, and their children, Ben and Sarah. Steve lives in ReykjavÃ­k, Iceland, with his wife, HrÃ¶nn, and their daughters, NÃ­na, ÃšrsÃºla, and MÃ­a. Susie lives in Ho-ho-kus, New Jersey, with her husband, Ian, and their children, William, Charlie, Natalia, and August. Norma predeceased Bob in 1991, and Bob married Phyllis Clark in 1992.

Helping others, especially those less fortunate, was a constant theme in Bob's life and work. Through Project HOPE he taught dentistry on a Navajo reservation in Arizona.

Through his dental practice, he prioritized care for children with special needs. As a member of the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor, he endowed a scholarship for the STRIVE program, which allows at-risk high school students to continue their educations at Washtenaw Community College. In his later years he gave his time to Habitat for Humanity and volunteered at the Naples Community Hospital, in Florida. These are just a few of the many ways in which Bob sought to leave the world a little better than he found it.

Bob loved his life. He rarely complained about his own challenges. He made friends easily and wore his emotions on his sleeve. He loved to travel, to see his country and the world. He was curious, open-hearted, and loved to learn new things. He loved his antique cars, and his toolbox, and the many projects around the house that would keep him busy. Most of all he loved his family, and spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his three children; his nine grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Mo.

Bob's family and friends will gather to celebrate his life next summer at the Congregational Summer Assembly near Frankfort, Mich. A smaller service will be held in Bonita Springs, Fla., in October.

Instead of flowers, donations in Bob's spirit can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, in Chamberlain, SD, or Munson Hospice, in Traverse City, Mich.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.