1/
Danny Whorton Kerby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Danny Whorton Kerby, 73, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Munson Hospice House. Danny was born on April 18, 1947 to his parents Mearl and Amanda Kerby, in Frankfort, MI.

Danny married the love of his life, Marsha, on April 1, 1967.

He loved to hunt and repair guns. He also had a special love and bond with all his nieces and nephews.

Danny is survived by his wife, Marsha; sons, Daniel and Darren (Maggie); sisters, Helen (Fordyce) Lentz and Ginny (LaVern) Parker; as well as his close friends, Bruce and Lupe.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Mearl and Amanda; siblings, Paul, Rich, Mearl, Robert, John, Cliff, Ruth, Colleen, Betty, and Lois.

Cremation has taken place. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Family Funeral Home
803 Forest Avenue
Frankfort, MI 49635
(231) 352-4121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved