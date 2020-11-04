Danny Whorton Kerby, 73, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Munson Hospice House. Danny was born on April 18, 1947 to his parents Mearl and Amanda Kerby, in Frankfort, MI.

Danny married the love of his life, Marsha, on April 1, 1967.

He loved to hunt and repair guns. He also had a special love and bond with all his nieces and nephews.

Danny is survived by his wife, Marsha; sons, Daniel and Darren (Maggie); sisters, Helen (Fordyce) Lentz and Ginny (LaVern) Parker; as well as his close friends, Bruce and Lupe.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Mearl and Amanda; siblings, Paul, Rich, Mearl, Robert, John, Cliff, Ruth, Colleen, Betty, and Lois.

Cremation has taken place. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.