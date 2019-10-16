FRANKFORT-Darlene Heuer Seychel, 81, died October 11, 2019. Born Feb 19, 1938, the daughter to Albert and Regina Heuer, in River Rouge, MI.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with family, especially on trips to Mackinaw Island and sharing the town she loved - Frankfort. She was an avid supporter of Frankfort High School Athletics and Duke University Basketball. She loved music and dancing, especially Sinatra, Mathis, and Motown. Darlene had a fondness for all things, Disney. She especially loved caring for and protecting animals.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years Joseph; children, Neal (Deborah) Hughes, Kathleen Hughes (Tony Jereb), Mark (Catherine) Hughes, John (Sonya) Hughes, Kenneth (Tina) Hughes, Mary (Gary) Matatall, Anthony Seychel, Paula Seychel (Glenn Chadwick), Ann Seychel (Danny Graszak), Vincent (Casey) Seychel, Laura (Raul) Ibarra, Paul (Christine) Seychel, sister Julaine (James) Pelekis; 35 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, at St. Ann Catholic Church, with Rev. Monsignor Porter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Burial at Our Lady of Hope, in Brownstown Twp. MI. Contributions may be given to St. Ann Catholic Church. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home