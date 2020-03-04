On Friday Morning, February 28th, 2020, David Craig Loll age 61, of Beulah Michigan, died peacefully after a prolonged illness.

David was blessed with many gifts, talents, and skills. His love for drawing lead him to create 50 highly original coloring books. His creative outlet was shared through his poems and music. Engaging in computer repair and maintenance kept him busy. When a creative idea came to him, he had the ability to bring it to life.

He was a supportive, kind-hearted person, who never held back when there was a lesson to be learned or an idea to be explored. Even though he loved his space, family was everything to him. You could tell how happy he was to have everyone so close. He always made sure to include the animals when it came to family time. He was thoughtful in his gifts and kind in his gestures. He will be cherished and missed in the years to come. We are so glad that his suffering has come to an end and we wish him safe passage for whatever comes next.

Rise up and fly into the blue, dear David. We love you.

He is survived by his mother, Doris Loll; sisters, DeAnne Loll (Robert Fitzke), Debbie Torok (Pat Torok); nephew, Matthew Fitzke-Loll (Mary Salerno); niece, Delia Elaine Flores (Levi Flores); great-nieces and nephew, Raquel, Ava and Xander; Betty, Marty, and Marley Demers-Jablonski, Bart, Chandra, Britton and Portlin Wheeler; aunts, Bev Ostrom-Braye (Michael Braye) and Marion Loll (Les Loll); and uncle, Chuck Ostrom (Debbie Horikawa); and a loving community of friends.

A celebration of life service will be held in the summer, time to be announced. Burial in Benzonia Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.