The swimming world lost a great teacher, innovator, and gentleman, when David Haswell Robertson passed away on November 18, 2019, in Northbrook, IL

Born December 5, 1925, in Evanston, IL, he was raised in Wilmette, IL. He later lived in Winnetka, Kenilworth, and Naperville, IL; Orlando and Winter Park, FL; Springfield, and Northbrook, IL. He spent many summers at his beloved Congregational Summer Assembly in Frankfort, MI, which his grandfather helped establish in 1905. He attended New Trier High School, where he was a state champion and All-American backstroker.

After high school, he entered the Navy V-12 program in 1944, to become an aviator. He attended Missouri Valley College and the University of Michigan. After his Navy discharge, he entered Northwestern University, where he earned his Bachelor and Master's degrees.

Dave's dream came true on March 15, 1946, when he was hired as assistant swim coach and PE teacher at New Trier. He became head coach and Director of Aquatics in 1948, a position he held until 1976. He then coached at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, IL, from 1976-1986, when he retired. In the late 1940s, he developed a second dream job, Minnico Canoe Trips, guiding students on canoe trips through the Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario.

Dave built the New Trier Swimming Organization into a national and state powerhouse, including 27 trophy finishes at the Illinois state meet; 14 firsts, 12 seconds, and 1 third, swimmers earning 158 individual and 47 relay High School All-America selections, and his teams setting 65 national high school records.

The New Trier Guard, a service organization for students interested in swimming and leadership, grew under Dave's guidance. He considered the development of its learn-to-swim "station method" as his major contribution to the community and the world of aquatics. It has become a model for countless programs across the country.

Dave was active in many professional and service organizations. He held leadership roles and received several awards from the Boy Scouts, Red Cross, NCAA, Rotary Int'l., Nat'l. Federation of State High Schools Swimming& Diving, US Swimming, American Swimming Coaches Assn., Illinois High School Assn., Nat'l. Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Assn., Special Olympics, and the Int'l. Swimming Hall of Fame. His greatest thrills included being an assistant coach at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and President of the ISHOF.

He is survived by his son, David H. Robertson, Jr. (Jeanine Wall); daughters, Diane Robertson Tracy (Glen), and Jody Lynn Grube (Carl); grandchildren, Brian Tracy and Marty, Molly, and Abigail Rosenbaum; and his first wife, Barbara Hinners Robertson. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul K. and Rachel Haswell Robertson; brother, Paul D. Robertson; second wife, Doris Drew Robertson; and third wife, Rozanne "Posy" Overaker Robertson.

Cremation was accorded by the National Cremation Society. A private interment at the Crystal Lake Township North Cemetery has taken place. Memorial contributions to honor Dave's legacy may be made to the non-profit Benzie Aquatic Center, PO Box 2204, Frankfort, MI 49635