David Lee Alexander

David Lee "Alex" Alexander, 63, of Honor, Michigan, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Alex was born in Flint, Michigan, on Jan. 3, 1957, the son, of Marjorie and the late, Arthur Alexander. Growing up in Flushing, Michigan, Alex was active in the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Alex loved football and played for Flushing High School.

On July 3, 2001, he married the love of his life, Martha Davis. Alex graduated from Michigan State University, and was a devoted Spartan football fan, attending games with his family and friends. He shared his football enthusiasm with the MSU Alumni Club of Benzie County. GO GREEN! He was employed by Edgewater Automation, where he worked as a project manager. Alex enjoyed travel with his wife, Martha. Together, they explored their Celtic roots as they toured the Scottish Isles.

Many remember Alex for his kindness, generous spirit and sensitivity towards those in need, he lived the faith he served as a devoted member of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, in Beulah, Michigan, and the Masonic Lodge #381 of New Lothrop.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Martha; his mother, Marjorie (Haist) Alexander; father-in-law, George Davis; brother, James (Cynthia) Alexander; sisters-in-law, Lisa Alexander, Ruth (Tom) Carson, Beth (Jerry) Kroll; nieces and nephews, Lindsay (Steve) Gauger, Skylar Alexander, Alexis Alexander, Marlaina Wunderlich, Joel (Adrienne) Kroll, Kati (Phil) McAfee, Ian Carson, Emily Kroll, Thomas Carson (Christina); great-nieces and nephews, Gavin Gauger, Jemma Gauger and James Kroll.

Alex is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Alexander; mother-in-law, Helen Davis; and brother, Douglas.

Memorial gifts may be made to the family or Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN). Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Herbert K. Baker

Herbert K Baker, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at the Homesteader, under Hospice care. He was 92 years old. For the last two years the Homesteader was his home; he loved the girls who took care of him.

He worked at Ford Motor Co. as a facility engineer out of Division for 42 years. He had two houses in Beulah, over the years building one on Crystal Lake, when he finally moved there full time. To help keep busy Herbert was a driver delivering meals on wheels. He belonged to the Local Rotary Club and the Traverse Economic Club. Herbert took up golf, which he loved. He also loved hunting and fishing with his son.

He will be missed greatly by his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Baker. He is survived by daughter, Cynthia (Steve) St. Charles; son, Jeff Baker; two grandchildren, Katie and Matthew St. Charles.

Service will be at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, times to be announced. Burial will be in the Memorial Garden at the church. Contributions may be given to St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Margaret Ann Dendrinos

Margaret Ann Dendrinos, 90, of Frankfort, Michigan, entered the arms of our Lord, on April 7, 2020.

Funeral services will be arranged by Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and will be postponed to a later date.

Margaret (Peggy) was born in Muskegon, on April 27, 1929, to Felix and Laurette Campsmith.

She graduated from Muskegon Heights High School and received her degree as a pharmacist from Ferris State University.

Margaret married the love of her life, Peter Chris Dendrinos, on Oct. 30, 1954. They were married for 55 years.

Margaret is survived by her son, Peter F. Dendrinos (Lori), Cedar, Michigan; and daughter, Katherine L. (Shawn) Rickel, Golden, Colorado; grandchildren, Erin (Mike) Meteer, Traverse City, Michigan, Chris (Andrea) Dendrinos, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mike Dendrinos, Dearborn, Michigan; and great-grandchildren, Maggie Meteer, Traverse City, Michigan, and Vienna Dendrinos, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and her little puppy, Punkin.

The family would like to express special thanks to Julia Vince for her longtime care and friendship of mom. She was able to provide mom with many laughs and comfort over the past several years.

Margaret is preceded in death by her son, Michael Peter; and her husband, Peter Chris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Michaels Place, of Traverse City, Michigan, or the Father Fred Foundation, of Traverse City, Michigan.

Brenda Lee Geren

BENZONIA -- Brenda Lee Geren, passed away April 6, 2020, at her home.

Brenda was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Frankfort, Michigan, to her parents, Augustine and Robert Denune.

She married her husband, Richard Geren, on Aug. 13, 1982. Brenda loved cooking, especially holiday dinners with her friends and family. She loved to hunt for mushrooms in the springtime. Her favorite thing to do, most of all, was spending time with her family.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Richard Geren; children, Georgette (John) Ballard and Sheila Crawford; grandchildren, Josh (Brittany) Ballard, Nicole Ballard and Jenna Peterson; great-grandchildren, Kaila, Nevaeh, Mayson, Gaydan and Levi; siblings, Patrica Denune, Laura Johnson, Larry Denune and Janice Wilson; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Susan Burrows Kidder Nelson

Susan Nelson's sister's nicknamed her the "Energizer Bunny" for her curiosity, never-ending creativity and entrepreneurship.

Sue was an avid student of history, genealogy, antiques and jewelry-making, and loved to share her wealth of knowledge with others. One of Sue's earliest business endeavors was her Burkid Candles and Crafts shop, on Main Street in Frankfort, where she sold her handmade carved candles. Once Sue found her creative niche, she never quit designing and creating necklaces, bracelets and key chains made from Petoskey stones, Leland Blue stones and beach glass found on the shores of her cherished Lake Michigan. In high demand, her jewelry was sold to countless stores in northern Michigan.

For many people in the Frankfort area, Sue's role in founding the Frankfort Art Fair is a large part of her legacy.

The Frankfort Art Fair has impacted thousands of artists' lives throughout the course of its existence.

Sue enjoyed fishing but especially relished cooking. When the Cabbage Shed in Elberta decided to serve meals, Sue was hired as its first chef. She will be remembered for her love of music, especially the blues, country music, the Benzie County Playboys and Michigan artist, Billy Strings.

As a child, Sue spent time with her family at their Congregational Summer Assembly cottage near Frankfort. Summer days meant swimming and sunbathing at Crystal Lake while summer evenings often involved family beach picnics and sing-alongs with her parents, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Susan Burrows Kidder Nelson, a longtime resident of Frankfort, was born March 7, 1940, the eldest of five girls, to Parke Wolcott Burrows and Virginia Allen Burrows. Susan passed away April 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Burrows. She is survived by her sisters, Anne Burrows, of Aspen, Colorado, Cheryl Heineman, of La Quinta, California, and Elizabeth (Craig) Jackson, of Frankfort; niece, Katie (Andy) Christie and daughters, Abbey and Lily; nephews, James Ibbotson (Alyssa Franklin) and son, Owen; Kris Heineman (Kristin) and children, Aubrey, Kendall, and Lucas; Jesse Heineman (Kimberly Sheldon) and daughter, Louise. Extended family members include cousins, Margaret Burrows-Getz (Tom) and daughters, Meghan (Mike) Metzger, and daughter, Rose; Lara Getz (Girardo Ferrara); Diana Nelson and son, Daniel; Cally (Frank) Williams and daughters, Wendy and Luisa. Sue leaves behind J.J. Swander, of Frankfort; Dan and Kim Kidder, and their family members, who affectionately called her "Grandma Sue"; and many friends who had the good fortune to know her.

A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made in her memory to Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN), in Benzonia, Michigan, or Benzie Senior Resources, in Honor, Michigan.

Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City

Patricia Robinson

Patricia "Patty" Robinson passed unexpectedly at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She will be missed more than we can even begin to express in words or actions.

Patty was known most for her love of her family, and for her love for being at home enjoying the pond, the garden and the animals. The pond was her happy place to spend time with their dogs, her husband, or her daughter, or to just relax, swim, enjoy listening to nature, or her music. Patty loved to cook, bake, kayak, cross country ski and so much more.

Patty worked at different jobs throughout her life, but the one her daughter would say she loved the most was working at Crystal Gardens, in Frankfort. She worked there for more than 20 years. She was set to retire from The Maples Medical Care Facility on April 1, 2020. However, she was admitted to the hospital before that was able to officially happen.

Patty was born in Hume, New York, to Olson, Lila, and Peggy Clark. She met her husband, Lynden, in Hastings, in their junior year of high school. They were married in 1970. They would have been married 50 years on Aug. 22, 2020. They had many dogs through the years, most German Shepherds, except for her beloved mutt who was a husky-poo. They finally decided to have a human child in 1989.

Patty is survived by her husband, Lynden; daughter, Julia (Patrick) Sniff; and beloved pets, Brian, Lucy, Mac and Luke. She is also survived by her sisters, Peggy (Ken) Clark, Sue (Dave) Basnight and Sandi (Griff) Vitalone; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lois (Randy) Frantz, Ron (Patti) Robinson and Gordy (Merry) Robinson; many nieces and nephew, Stephanie Vitalone, Kacie (Stephen) Smith, Sarah Frantz, Nicole (Tom) Ellis, Casey (Mitch) Edmondson, Kelley Robinson, Sadie (Zach) Penn, Cale (Jacqueline) Robinson; along with multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Olson and Lila (Durling) Clark; her in-laws, Grant and Carolyn Robinson; as well as multiple aunts and uncles.

Due to the current health crisis, there will not be a memorial service at this time. There may be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.