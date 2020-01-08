On December 26, at 6:45 a.m., the spirit of Debra Jean Lautner-Schaub-Brief crossed over to the other side, and into the arms of Jesus, as her mother, Beatrice (Herkner), and father, Glenn Launter watched, waited, and then got their hugs, along with many friends and neighbors to numerous to mention.

Deb came into this world on Feb 27, 1956.

Survived by her husband, Michael G. Brief, she is now the guardian angel of three sons, Benjamin & Janeyra, Matthew & Nikki and Michael Brief Sr. & Amanda. These three boys have blessed Debi and Mike with ten grandkids, Julliano, Gage, River, Abraham, Sofie, Marrisa, Michael Jr. Isabell, Oliver and Louie.

The fifth sibling of nine, she will one day greet Theresa (Marv) Weber, Colleen (Melvin) Horton, Carol Sheffer, Helen Sheffer, Edith Cox & Steve Wheelock, Ed (Sandy) Lautner, Carrie (Ray) Aprill and Rose (Jerry) Overmyer, someday in the future.

She started her working career as a waitress with Big Boy and Flap Jack Shack. She worked at Hamadee, Kroger, and then eleven years with Toms Market, both West Bay and 14th Street. She spent two years in the welding shop of Darryl Wiggins cutting metal, sandblasting and keeping him straight on his bookkeeping. She left Tyson foods after 21 years (2018). After taking the summer off she went to work at Sam's Club, in the cafÃ©, until June 7, 2019, when she laid her Lymphoma Cancer CNS and her life in God's hands.

Deb thoroughly enjoyed painting her ceramics and paint by numbers. Playing outside with the grandkids, and every so often "bobber fishing" with Mike. She sat in the back of the Blaine Christian Church and ran the sound board and recorded the sermons. She will be sorely missed by Michael, and the kids will cherish the many years they shared with her. She was an excellent listener giving sound advice, when asked, and unconditional love all to those that she met in life.

She enjoyed being a part of the DeColores community and lived out her faith. It wasn't uncommon for people at work to come up and ask her to pray for someone. Though tempted many times she always spoke well of the people she'd met and treated them as she wished to be treated, with honesty and respect.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, at Blaine Christian Church, 7018 Putney Rd. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Luncheon to follow. Cremation is being handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home.