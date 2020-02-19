Debra "Deb" Sue Baker Birchard, formerly of Benzonia. Age 62, went to be with Heavenly Father on January 24, 2020, after complications from cancer. She was a loving wife, devoted mother for four, and grandmother to fifteen beautiful grandchildren.

She loved the beach and shopping, was an avid crocheter, but most of all loved being a grandmother.

Debe is survived by her husband, Don Frederick "Rick" Birchard; her daughters, Erica Daniels (John) and Erin Kelly (Lucas); sons, Brian Birchard (Rachel) and Brett Birchard (Deanna); mother, Bonnita Baker; sisters, Lisa Kaskinen (Mike), Sharlene Patterson (Bob), Tammy Swisher, and Brenda Storms; nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Baker and brother, Craig Baker.

Deb was dearly loved by her entire family and will be deeply missed, but her family is rejoicing in the fact that she is with her Heavenly Father and is no longer in any pain.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.