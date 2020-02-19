BENZONIA-Diana Sue (Meads) Cutler, 72, passed from this life to another on February 12, 2020, with her husband and children by her side.

She was born to Ora and Rachel (Desbrough) Meads on May 8, 1947.

She grew up on the family farm in Milan, MI. On December 17, 1966, Diana married Norris W. Cutler; they were married 53 years.

Her family will remember her for being smart, funny, artistic, loving and caring.

She is survived by her husband, Norris; daughter, Marie (Ric) Boeckman; son, Patrick Cutler; sisters, Lorna Fitch, and Joyce (Neale) Cutler. Many nieces, nephews and many family members by choice.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 22, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial this spring in Blaine Twp Cemetery. Contributions may be directed towards the family c/o of Norris Cutler to help with expenses. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.