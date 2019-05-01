Donald D. Edinger Jr, known as "Donny Boy" to many, unexpectedly passed away Friday April 26th, 2019. Donnie was a Frankfort native, where he spent most of his life. He also had a strong love for Alaska, where he lost his first wife, Kim.

Donnie spent most of his years laying brick and pouring concrete. It was the "Edinger way". He loved spending time with his children and watching his grandchildren grow; definitely one of his biggest accomplishments, he would say. You would often find Donnie at the Frankfort Eagles after working getting a few beers and discussing his next work project.

Donnie was a hardworking man who was proud of the work he and his son's accomplished. Donnie always put his children first. Donnie opened up his door to many of his kid's friends during hard times in their life; he loved many as his own.

He was an ear when you needed to vent. He always had advice, and sometimes it was advice you didn't like, but it was always given with love. He was an avid animal lover, taking in whatever animal needed a home. He enjoyed spending time at home with his cats, Ziggy, Scarlet, Tuffy, and Baby.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer(Mike) Weber, Allen(Kayla) Harig, Kayla(Doug) Holmes, Mandy(Eugene) Edinger, Faith(Kenny) Edinger. His sisters, Sondra(Brian) Halliday, Esther Edinger, and Vicki Edinger; grandchildren, Ethan, Cole, Rykker, Graycen, Brody, Makenna, Laya, Braylen; and his grandpup, Steel; ex-wife, Marilyn Knechtges, who also helped care for him these past few years.

His father, Donald Edinger Sr; son DJ; and many uncles, preceded Donnie in death. He and his mother had a very special bond, and she met him about an hour after his passing so they could be together eternally.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. , Saturday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., and a luncheon to follow at the Frankfort Eagles. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.