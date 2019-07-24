Pastor Donald G. McCash, retired minister, U.S. Veteran passed away June 27, 2019 at Medilodge GTC. He was a hunter and avid fly fisherman, as well as a fisher of men, and a "died in the wool" Michigan fan, and was artistic. He won first prize for "best cherry pie baked by a man" at the Northwestern Michigan Fair (1999), and was interviewed for an article that appeared in the newspaper. His wife won second prize for "best cherry pie baked by a woman." Guess who taught him to make cherry pies? He was born March 13, 1935, in Pontiac, Michigan. He married his wife June 4, 1954. Donald is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Mrs. Deborah Garrison and Mrs. Laura Manville; grandsons, Glenn and Christopher Noffsinger and Michael Garrison; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Addie, Luke, Stella, and Kian Noffsinger. He was a graduate of The Lutheran Theological Seminary of Columbus, Ohio, and ordained June 13, 1969, and transferred ordination to Assembly of God Church on May 11, 1988. Donald pastored at Trinity Lutheran Church, Frankfort, MI, Light of Light Christian Fellowship, Adrian, MI and Cornerstone Assembly of God, Beulah, MI. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20th, with a visitation one hour prior, at Fresh Wind Christian Community, 18201 Honor Hwy, Interlochen, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 526, Benzonia, MI, New Covenant Christian Academy, or Hospice of Michigan.