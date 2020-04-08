Donald "Don" Howard Champine, 84, of Interlochen, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born October 2, 1935, in St. Clair Shores, the son of Howard and Grace (Jorah) Champine.

Don was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as an Airborne Ranger. He worked for Penn Central Railroad and later, for Ford Motor Company, retiring as a traffic controller. He was a good man who worked hard to provide for his family. In his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish, and bowl. He loved his family, and always had a smile on his face.

Don is also survived by: his children, Renee (Denny) Blonshine, of Traverse City; Debbie (Dennis) Cryderman, of Richmond; Sue (Bob Jr.) Stone, of Interlochen; and Steven Champine, of Memphis; his grandchildren, Christina (Matthew) Egeler, Brad (Leslie) Cryderman, Dan Cryderman, Zach Stone, Angie (Neal) Jones, Josh Stone, Denny (Kate) Cerasoli, and Randy Blonshine; his great-grandchildren, Deven (Samantha) Hall, Dylen Hall, Aiden Cryderman, Brady Cryderman, Chezyrae Jones, and Jazlyne Jones; his siblings; Ronald Champine, of St. Clair Shores;, Richard Champine, of Sterling Heights; and Sally (Paul) McLean, of Macomb Township.

On August 20, 1955, Don married Marguerite "Marge" Emily D'Haenens, who preceded him in death on September 14, 2015. He was also preceded in death by: his parents; his great-granddaughter, Shelbey Hallâ€¦

Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in the Inland Township Cemetery in Interlochen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.