Donald 'Don' Lee Fortine

HONOR -- Donald "Don" Lee Fortine, 78, of Honor, died Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Cremation has taken place, and graveside services will be held at a later date.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffery Wayne Mezaros

BENZONIA -- Jeffery Wayne Mezaros, of Benzonia, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his wife Cathy and two sons, Jeffery and Timothy.

An informal celebration will be held at a later date. Contributions may be directed toward the family in c/o of Cathy Mezaros, P.O. Box 21, Benzonia, MI 49616.

Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service handled the arrangements.

Marjorie W. Patterson

BENZONIA -- Marjorie W. Patterson, 91, of Benzonia, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home.

She was born July 10, 1927, in Benzie County, the daughter of Percy and Bessie (Sherriff) Putney.

Marjorie was a member of Blaine Christian Church. She loved watching NASCAR and tending to her flowers. In her younger years, she loved to dance. Most of all, Marjorie cherished time spent with her family and friends. She will be missed.

Marjorie is survived by her siblings, Shirley Mortenson, of Frankfort, Dorothy Smith, of Elkhart, Indiana, Lorraine LaGuire, of Benzonia, Loy Putney, of Frankfort, Leslie (Mary Lee) Putney, of Benzonia,and Stanley (Judy) Putney, of Benzonia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Patterson; and her sisters, Beverly Sakmar and Marilyn Nielsen.

In keeping with Marjorie's wishes, private services will be held.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerald 'Jerry' Leroy Richardson

HONOR -- Jerald "Jerry" Leroy Richardson, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City.

He was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Muskegon, the son of Bert and Martha (Dezelski) Richardson.

Jerry graduated from Honor High School, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a Tool Maker for General Motors for 37 years. Jerry and his late wife, Joan, retired to Platte Lake and enjoyed more than 30 years at their cottage home. He was a devoted husband and father, who will be remembered as a selfless and humble man, who lived his life helping others.

Jerry is survived by his children, Douglas (Teri) Richardson, Dianne (Cliff) Brunner and David Richardson; his beloved grandchildren, Ben Richardson, Lindsey Richardson, Nicole Richardson and Austin Brunner; his brothers, Harold Richardson, Delbert Richardson and Edward Richardson; his sisters, Barbara (Robert) Farster and Sally Bell; his dear friend, Jill McPherson; and many nieces and nephews.

On Jan. 30, 1962, Jerry married Joan Virginia Rockwell, who preceded him in death on Aug. 1, 2014, after 62 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his great-grandson, Sawyer Starnes; and his brother, John Richardson.

Friends and family may pay their respects at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at First Congregational U.C.C., 901 Barber St., Benzonia, MI 49616. The Rev. Patty Higgins will officiate.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn B. Royer

BEULAH -- Lynn B Royer, of Beulah, 77, died April 21, 2019, at home in Beulah, as she wished, ending several years of a cognitive decline.

Lynn graduated from University of CA, Santa Barbara and earned a master's degree at Western Michigan University in teaching. She loved elementary teaching and in 1992, was recognized with the President Award for Excellence in science and mathematics teaching in Michigan primary schools. She taught in Lansing, Michigan, and Goleta, California, where she enjoyed Serbo-Croatian and Greek exhibition dancing.

She leaves behind son, David Masciarelli; daughter, Kris Collins; and husband, Jon. Her smile will be missed!

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Marshall Joslin Sauer

"To die, to sleep - To sleep, perchance to dream - ay, there's the rub, For in this sleep of death what dreams may come..." William Shakespeare

Marshall Joslin Sauer got what most of us wish for -- a peaceful end to a full life, as he died in his sleep, early Friday morning, May 10, 2019. There was no fear or suffering, just sleep. About 3 a.m. Joyce checked on him, as she always did, and he was gone.

He entered this life Jan. 18, 1933. His folks were Albert and Lucy (Gordon) Sauer. They both have passed as have Marshall's brother, Robert Sauer; and his sisters, Gretchen Mead and Margaret Kunkel.

His brother and sister in-law, Gordon and Waive, are still living as are many nieces and nephews in the area.

When he was 18, he joined the Air Force and was an Air Police Guard. Marshall had special training and served stateside, mostly in California, until 1955. While he served, he met Joyce Wittbecker on leave here at home on a blind date set up by Barbara Crawford. They hit it off. When he went back to base they stayed in close contact with many letters and telegraphs. They married Oct. 7, 1955, at the parsonage of the Benzonia Congregational Church. Joyce joined him in California for a short while.

They came home to Benzie County where he worked at Pet Milk, then left to take care of cattle, for the Old County Farm, for at least five barns. He returned to Pet and was there until they closed, in 1991. Marshall was a supervisor for second shift. He worked his way up from the floor and made many friends of his work family. He was good with his crew, and enjoyed their company when they'd stop by the farm for coffee in later years.

He had a dry sense of humor, and he knew how to push the buttons of family and friends, to keep them on their toes for a good laugh. Marshall was very private, but he would do anything to help someone in need if he could.

The farm was where Marshall preferred to be. He put his heart into its 40 acres. It was a cow-calf beef operation. Watching the calves play in the fields as they grew, was something he enjoyed immensely. When it became too much to manage, he took out every fence post, got on his mower or tractor, sometimes with a brush-hog on the Ford, and kept that farmyard pristine. It could be mistaken for a golf course. As long as he could be on a tractor he was happy. Marshall and Joyce enjoyed going for rides to survey the neighborhood; if they smelled smoke they'd go see where the fire was. Life together was watching the wildlife on the farm, too. "Here's some up the driveway," or "Here's some through the corn field." Whether it was deer or turkeys, they were abundant and beautiful. And Marshall always fed the crows.

Now he will live on through their children, Roxie Hamilton Sauer and Marshall Sauer Jr., and their families. Roxie's family includes her son, Jason Kirback; daughter, Christina (Chris) Geetings; their son, Dalton Geetings; Christina's son, Drew (Abagail) Fraly; and granddaughter, Emmalyn. Roxie's daughter, Rebecca Elzinga, and her children, Storm, Cloud and Cloud's daughter, Adaline Hope. Marshall Jr.'s children are, Sarah Elzinga and Marshall III ( Holly Knowles); and granddaughter, Mally.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on June 2 at Memorial Park in Benzonia where the playground is. It's a potluck. Set-up will start at 1 p.m. Come to celebrate and share stories and a good time.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Helen Marie Vandenbussche

HONOR -- Helen Marie Vandenbussche, 88, of Honor, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, in Empire. Interment followed in the Platte Township Cemetery.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.