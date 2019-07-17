BENZONIA-Donald "Don" Lee Pierce, 76, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born February 27, 1943, in Saginaw, the son of Frederick and Beatrice (Noffsinger) Pierce.

Don was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army and was awarded the Purple Heart. Known as "The Boogie Man," Don was a gifted piano player who pounded out songs with flair and gusto. He loved to listen to upbeat jazz and blues music, and he loved to go for long car rides. Don will be remembered as a kind and decent man, with a good sense of humor and a big heart. He will be missed.

Don is survived by: his brother, Jim Pierce; his niece, Becky Pierce; his nephew, J.R. (Laurie) Pierce; his friend, Craig Dixon; his friend and caregiver, Jill Sue VanSetters; and many cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating. Interment followed in the Benzonia Township Cemetery, followed by a luncheon. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.