Service Information
Jowett Family Funeral Home - Frankfort Chapel
803 Forest Avenue
Frankfort, MI
49635
(231)-352-4121
FRANKFORT -- Doris E. Maddox, 93, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at the Frankfort Pines. Doris loved to visit different places, traveling to all 50 states and many foreign countries. She was an avid card player, Bridge was her favorite game. Doris worked for Sears as a payroll clerk in Louisville, Kentucky, and West Lafayette, Indiana. Doris is survived by her husband, Thomas, of 73 years; daughter, Linda Wood; granddaughters, Jill and Nancy Wood. She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on Dec. 4, 2019
