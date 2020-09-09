On Sunday evening, August 30th at 11:30 p.m., Doris May Loll, age 91, died peacefully at the Frankfort Pines, with her family and community of friends holding her in their hearts and surrounding her with love. Doris was a dynamo from her first breath to her last; she never stopped wanting to experience life. Mom had a zeal for life and her favorite expression was: "The More the Merrier!", and that was for everything; more people at gatherings, more dancing, more laughing, more pinochle playing, more conversation, more vodka, more garage sales, more book reading, and of course, more Nature's Sunshine herbs. Doris was a stay at home Mom who raised three children. When she was 47 years old, she decided to go back to school to become a nurse at the age of 50. She finished out her nursing career at age 67, and moved from the Detroit area to Beulah MI. She was a lover of learning and continued to learn new things until the end. She taught an exercise class at the Gathering Place until she was 90 years old. She was an animal lover. She spent winters in Colorado with her daughter, Debbie and husband, Pat; granddaughter; and great-grandchildren. She had numerous friends here in Beulah and Colorado who all loved her dearly. Many people thought of Doris as "Mom". Her favorite saying in 2020 was: "I'm 91, for God sakes!!!"

She was greeted in heaven by her son, David, who died in February of this year.

She will be missed. Love you Momma.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Torok (Pat Torok); DeAnne Loll (Robert Fitzke); granddaughter, Delia Flores (Levi Flores); great-grandchildren, Raquel, Ava and Xander Flores; grandson, Matthew Fitzke-Loll (Mary Salerno); sister, Bev Ostrom-Braye (Michael Braye); brother, Chuck Ostrom (Debbie Horikawa); sister-in-law, Marion Loll (Les Loll); cousin, Corrine; nephew, Craig Hughes; Betty, Marty, and Marley Demers-Jablonski, Bart, Chandra, Britton and Portlin Wheeler; and a loving community of friends.

A celebration of life service will be held next summer when we can all get together. Time to be announced. Burial in Benzonia Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.