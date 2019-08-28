Dorothy Marie Cornell

FRANKFORT -- Dorothy Marie Cornell, 89, died Aug. 9, 2019, at the Orchard House, in Frankfort.

She was born in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sept. 27, 1929, the daughter of Alvin Burnett and Golda Burnett Brown.

Dorothy attended County Normal in Frankfort, and then taught school in Southeast, Michigan, until not long after she married Paul Cornell in 1950. After leaving Michigan in 1959, she and Paul made four other states their home. In each location, they made a large circle of friends and served in their church and community. Dorothy was always on committees and part of service organizations. She served on the altar guild, and in Baton Rouge, was a member of the Building Committee for the new Sanctuary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Her lifelong passion for books led her to the County Library Board in West Virginia, and book clubs in Florida. She was a great bridge player and loved to play cards. She decorated her homes, arranged flowers, gardened, was an excellent cook and a gracious hostess. She was a lady.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Cornell McLain (Michael); sons, Peter Cornell (Cindy) and Fred Cornell; granddaughters, Megan and Lauren; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bennie Pawley; nieces, Sheri (Jeff), Lisa (Scott), Rhonda (Mitch), and Judy (Bruce); nephews, Steve (Theresa), Duane (Irene), Neil (Linda), Jim (Toddy) and Philip (Jan).

She was preceded in death, after 47 years of marriage, to the love of her life, Paul.

Contributions to Rhonda and Mitch Shaver, her much loved niece and nephew-in-law, who are coping with ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease. Checks may be mailed in their name to Paula McLain, 1279 Carlson Road, Frankfort, MI 49635

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all the Orchard House Staff for almost four years of devoted, loving care and to Nurse Hannah and the other providers at Heartland Hospice for their kindness and support these last five months.

Graveside memorial 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Blaine Township Cemetery, Michigan.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Jeannette Marie Donlin

Jeannette Marie Donlin (nÃ©e Beaulac), was welcomed to Heaven on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

She was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, the third of five children, of Rosa and Charles Beaulac.

She is survived by sisters, Theresa Hohl and Rita Hickey; brother, Ed (Mary Ann) Beaulac; brother-in-law, Dick (Cathy) Baily; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Her husband Jack, parents, sister, Gabrielle Mandeville, and sister-in-law, Gini, predecease her.

Jeannette grew up in Detroit, attended St. Brigid's Catholic School and Immaculata High School. She married John (Jack) Donlin, on Aug. 30, 1952. They had eight children, Judy (Jerry Stormer) Donlin, Patrick Donlin, Nancy (Thom) Harris, Diane (Scott) Firman, Ed Donlin, Jim (Thuy) Donlin, Mary (Paul) Zaremba, and Suzanne Donlin. She doted on her grandchildren, Rosa (Doug) Lauber, Chelsea Rogers, Leslie (Andrew) Hughes, Mariposa (Olly Phillis) Stormer, Kristal Firman, Ted (Shelby) Donlin, Courtney (Shane) Garber, Sally (Mike) Murphy, Jackson Stormer, Keena Gilbert, Baily Donlin, Wren Gilbert, Eddie Donlin, Trey Gilbert, Seth and Renee Harris, Audrey Zaremba, Claire Zaremba and Kennedy Moore. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren and another one expected.

Jeannette found her talent with art, first with collectible antiques. She built a business of restoring, showing, and selling turn of the century furniture and unique items. It was a common sight to see her come home with a car full of objects, which she painstakingly refurbished back into their original state.

Jeannette also took painting lessons, and created many beautiful pictures, which she framed herself. She loved re-decorating, and could always visualize the finished design. Her family and friends were the beneficiaries of her many talents.

Jeannette remained active all her life. She loved her bike groups, her kayak group, PEO and garden club, because of the many friends she made. She was a world traveler, having taken many trips all over the globe.

Her most recent years were spent devouring books, music and movies, and gathering Donlin, Beaulac and Vaugeois genealogy. She shared her enthusiasm with everyone, whether it was a newspaper article, a concert at Interlochen, or a grandchild's accomplishment.

A celebration of life was held, Saturday, Aug. 24, followed by burial beside her husband, Jack, at Crystal Lake Cemetery North. The Benzonia Public Library will accept donations in her name. Please keep Jeannette in your thoughts and prayers.

Leon LeRoy Fortine Sr.

Leon LeRoy Fortine Sr., 79, owner of Woodchuck Cabinet and Trim, passed away Aug. 21, 2019.

Leon's visitation was from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary, and his funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or .

Find a full obituary at resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com.

Marc Gustin Haidle

1942-2019

Marc left this world at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, to join the cosmos of the universe.

Marc was predeceased by his parents, Dr. A.W. and Jane Haidle, and his brother, W. James Haidle.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 50 years and three months, Andrea; his two sons, Dr. Andrew (Dr. Emily Balskus) Haidle and Noah (Kelsey Shultis) Haidle.

Marc graduated Frankfort High School in 1960, Michigan State University 1965, and the University of Michigan Medical School in 1969. After completing his internship at Blodgett Hospital, Marc served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972.

After returning to Grand Rapids for his residency in radiology, he, his wife and two sons remained here for the rest of his professional life, with Advanced Radiology Services.

Depending on the year, Marc enjoyed University of Michigan football games. He was a knowledgeable student of World War I history and Eastern philosophies. Marc loved being with good friends, enjoyed a rousing bridge game, any book that was worth reading, and sitting quietly, contemplating the world.

Because he was such a quiet individual, someone who never wanted any fuss made over him, Marc made the decision that there will be no memorial service. His family will hold a private service as according to his wishes.

The family would like to thank everyone for the excellent care he received at Blodgett Hospital and at Faith Hospice/Trillium Woods, during the last week of his life. Everyone made his difficult journey as graceful as it could be.

Again, Marc would ask no one to make a fuss, but memorial contributions can be made to the University of Michigan Medical School or West Michigan Humane Society.

Thomas William Thomas

ELBERTA -- Thomas "Tom" William Thomas, 76, passed away at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Living and Rehab Center, on Aug. 11, 2019.

Thomas was born March 21, 1943, in Frankfort, Michigan, to his parents, Floyd and Freda Thomas. Thomas honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Thomas was employed at Pet Milk for over 20 years. He had a unique mind for dates, and loved keeping journals about the weather, which he did for many, many years. He enjoyed feeding the wildlife in Elberta, riding down back roads in the country, eating, and picking up his yard.

Thomas is survived by his sister, M. Lorraine (Robert) Heyboer; Vivian L. Dufresne; Leon (Janice) Thomas; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation was held at noon on Aug. 17, 2019, until the time of the funeral service, at 1 p.m. at Jowett Family Funeral Home with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating. Burial will be in the Gilmore Township Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to Benzie Animal Welfare League.

Arrangemenst by Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Jayne L. Yalch

INTERLOCHEN -- Jayne L. Yalch, 70, passed away Jan. 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1948, in Flint, to the late Andrew and Jane Yalch.

Her family moved to Benzie County when she was 6 years old. She attended Honor Public School and Benzie Central, where she was active in band, cheerleading and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1965. Jayne graduated in 1966.

She was a fun-loving person and very artistic. She loved to go two tracking, collecting antiques and going to yard sales to find treasures. She loved to read, watch movies and listen to music. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Interlochen Library. Her greatest joy, though, was spending time with grandchildren, who she dearly loved. She was so proud of them and her ace would light up talking about them.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Burdick (Patricia Scooter); grandchildren, Chloe, Carlee, Levi and Laci; siblings, Pat Vertucci, Craig (Carol) Yalch, Gregg (Ina) Yalch; numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends, and ex-husband, Bill Burdick.

Fond memories will forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of Jayne Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia. As Jayne would say "Peace, Love, and Rock n Roll!"

Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia is helping with the arrangements.