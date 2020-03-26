Earl Lee Dryden

Earl Lee Dryden died peacefully at home on Feb. 27, 2020, following a wonderful evening with his wife and good friends.

Earl was born May 31, 1927, in Detroit, to Elma and James Raymond Dryden "Ray". The stories abound about the fun times Earl had growing up in the Brightmoor area of Detroit, with his four brothers and the love and wisdom of his parents.

After high school, Earl enlisted in the Navy becoming a LST "skipper". After his discharge in 1946, he enrolled at Michigan State University where he met his first wife Betty. He finished his education with a bachelor's degree in business from Wayne State University. During his college years, he also worked, and started a family, always determined to succeed professionally, and provide for his family.

Earl was a devoted and supportive father. He loved to read to his children, his favorite book being Kipling's "Just So Stories", especially The story of "How the Elephant Got His Trunk". He was also known to sing at bedtime and perform magic tricks, pulling quarters from behind ears to the delight of his children.

In 1980, Earl married Anne. He retired from Chrysler Corporation, in 1988, as a vice president after a long career with the company. Then began years of travel for Earl and Anne around the world and across the country, always finding different routes between their homes in Michigan and Arizona. They loved watching sunsets from their deck at Crystal Lake, and from their patio in the shadows of the Catalina mountains, often surrounded by family and friends who couldn't resist a visit. They were active members of a bridge club with good friends, who visited them both north and southwest, and were founding members of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Beulah, Michigan.

Earl was the best of grandfathers, getting down on the floor to play, bumping down the stairs on his bottom (and having to sit on a rubber donut for days afterward) and allowing small fingers to style his hair and examine his facial orifices. He knew how to relate to children in a way that made each of them feel very special.

In 2009 Earl and Anne moved to Fox Run Senior Living, where Earl quickly made many friends with residents and staff. Earl was always a gracious host. A kinder or more generous man can not be found. When he could no longer make it to the pub for Monday night happy hour, a favorite event, his friends brought happy hour to him. He was a lifelong learner and an active member of the Fox Run men's book club. Earl kept up with the world and had a quick wit. He was always willing to dispense the best of advice, but only when asked.

Earl was predeceased by his brothers; an infant son, Jeffrey; his son, Philip, and daughter-in-law Kathy (Brad). He is survived, and will be missed terribly by his wife, Anne; his children, Linda (Wes) Harris and Brad Dryden; and his stepdaughters, Holly Hudson Hatt (Fritz) and Heather Hudson (Dan Ruffe); along with all of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Crystal Lake and Watershed Association, P.O. Box 89, Beulah, MI 49617. A private service will be held at Fox Run and a scattering of his ashes later this spring at St. Andrews.

Nancy Pierce Kasperzak

The heavens are alive with magical music, Nancy Pierce Kasperzak has joined their orchestra.

Nancy, born to Frank Reynolds Pierce and Christine Smith Pierce, on Oct. 3,1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died in Frankfort, Michigan, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Nancy and her older brother, Frank Jr., were raised in Dayton, Ohio and Birmingham, Michigan.

Having an aptitude for and a love of music, Nancy began playing early in life. When she picked up her first flute, she found her passion. One of the schools she attended was Miami of Ohio in what is now their College of Fine Arts.

Nancy met Ronald M. Kasperzak and they were married in 1953. Nancy and Ron had four children, Michael, Joel, Dean and Christine, and they ultimately settled in Eagle Point Colony, Rossford, Ohio on the Maumee River. Nancy was the mother who friends wanted to be around. Of course, music was always being played from state of the art systems, there were even speakers in the trees. When Nancy felt the urge, the kids were loaded into the car for cross country camping trips. There was rarely a dull moment.

After Nancy and Ron's divorce, she returned to Birmingham, Michigan, and Nancy's new life began. She spread her wings and moved to New York City for several years. During that time, she traveled the world making life-long friends. One of her favorite places to live was Italy and she returned from there with many architectural ideas to try out. She eventually returned to Frankfort and Crystal Lake, where she owned property and had spent many summers with her children. Winters were spent in western North Carolina, where she could further pursue her other passion, anything to do with horses. She had already taught her children how to ride, even bareback, on the beaches of Lake Michigan, and she participated annually in the Michigan Shore to Shore ride. She was an avid buggy driver and was extremely skilled at trailing a three horse trailer behind her RV.

After several years of "snowbirding," Nancy permanently settled and found her home in Benzie County with, at one time, a home on Crystal Lake, a horse farm in Honor and Crystal Ridge. This is where she became a true local legend, the lady in the hat!

Over the last three plus decades, Nancy was involved in many organizations and causes, including The LWV, Encore, Lake Township Planning Commission, the Singing Sisters, CCC (The Un Church), she was a "Water Warriors," Benzie Democratic Party, Benzie Area History Project, Benzie Community Band, the NMC Band, Benzie Community Chorus, the Foundation for the Performing Arts and, very proudly, the Benzonia Area Symphony Orchestra, where she was a member playing flute and piccolo through this last season in her 91st year of life.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Frank; daughters-in-law, Becky Kasperzak and Barb Clark; and, by less than a week, her partner, Dr. Susan Breuer.

She is lovingly survived by her children, Mike, Mountain View, California, Joel (Laura), Alpharetta, George, Dean (Patrice Spitzer), Perrysburg, Ohio, Christine, Holiday, Florida; grandchildren, Keelin, Matthew, Clare, Hannah (Steve Jacobs), Maude (Zachary Wimberly); great-grandchildren, Griffin Kasperzak and Bruce Jacobs).

Nancy's family would like to thank her end of life Heartland Hospice Care nurses and the nursing staff of The Maples.

Nancy's love of life, sense of style, sense of humor, bright blue eyes and the love she had for her many, many friends will be celebrated later this spring. In Nancy's memory, please consider contributions to The Benzonia Area Symphony Orchestra, FLOW (For the Love of Water) or the . Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

David Craig Loll

On Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020, David Craig Loll, 61, of Beulah, Michigan, died peacefully after a prolonged illness.

David was blessed with many gifts, talents, and skills. His love for drawing lead him to create 50 highly original coloring books. His creative outlet was shared through his poems and music. Engaging in computer repair and maintenance kept him busy. When a creative idea came to him, he had the ability to bring it to life.

He was a supportive, kind-hearted person, who never held back when there was a lesson to be learned or an idea to be explored. Even though he loved his space, family was everything to him. You could tell how happy he was to have everyone so close. He always made sure to include the animals when it came to family time. He was thoughtful in his gifts and kind in his gestures. He will be cherished and missed in the years to come. We are so glad that his suffering has come to an end and we wish him safe passage for whatever comes next.

Rise up and fly into the blue, dear David. We love you.

He is survived by his mother, Doris Loll; sisters, DeAnne Loll (Robert Fitzke), Debbie Torok (Pat Torok); nephew, Matthew Fitzke-Loll (Mary Salerno); niece, Delia Elaine Flores (Levi Flores); great-nieces and nephew, Raquel, Ava and Xander; Betty, Marty, and Marley Demers-Jablonski, Bart, Chandra, Britton and Portlin Wheeler; aunts, Bev Ostrom-Braye (Michael Braye) and Marion Loll (Les Loll); and uncle, Chuck Ostrom (Debbie Horikawa); and a loving community of friends.

A celebration of life service will be held in the summer, time to be announced. Burial in Benzonia Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Curtis Leroy Toman

Curtis Leroy Toman, 86, died on Feb. 29, 2020, following a battle with cancer.

Curtis was born to Ernest and Louama (Curtis) Toman, on Sept. 13, 1933, in Muskegon, Michigan. Growing up in Lakeside, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing football. He was baptized at Lakeside Baptist Church. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army. He worked at the paper mill until his retirement.

Curtis married, Elvesta Marie Sedberry and had two lovely daughters, who preceded him in death, Vicki Lynn (Jeff Kahlo) and Barbara Ann (Sam Villalpando).

In December 1963, Curtis married Joan Barbara Gonner, and raised her youngest daughter, Anisa, as his own. Curtis and Barb had a son, Danny Lee Toman in 1968, who died in infancy. Barbara preceded him in death, in 2007

Curtis spent his retirement years in Benzie County, enjoying life in the north, developing new friendships, including Dodie, who became his wife. They traveled back to Muskegon often. He watched his great-grandson's sporting events, attended Big Red Football games, dined with the paper mill retirees and celebrated special events with the Toman family. He was always up for a game of cards or a round of golf. He seldom missed a televised football game. Curtis had pleasure growing in his faith and serving the congregation of the Frankfort United Methodist Church.

Curtis' humor, work ethic, spunk, and integrity will be missed by Dodie, Anisa (Ted) Davis; son-in-law, Sam (Margaret Bernard) Villalpando; granddaughters, Angela (Joe) Lockhart, Lindsay (Art Walker) Villalpando, Jennifer Villalpando, Alicia (Jose) Martinez, Ted H. Davis and Nicole B. Davisj; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Toman; sisters, Lois Eisenach, Arlona (Albert) McCallum, and Edith (Richard) Woolever; sisters-in-law, Linda (Dorr Bugbee) Wolfe, Marcia (Frank) Vandevelde, Mary Ellen Gibbs; numerous nieces and nephews, spanning three generations, friends and neighbors. We do not grieve as those who have no hope. We can anticipate a joyous reunion one day.

Other family members who preceded Curtis in death are his parents; brother, Karl Toman; sister, Grace Toman Daniels; sisters-in-law, Elsie Toman and Geraldine Toman; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Daniels and James Eisenach.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Frankfort United Methodist Church, with Nancy Conrad officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Those desiring may make contributions to the family to help with expenses. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.