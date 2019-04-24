Earl 'Dick' Richard Braden

FRANKFORT -- Earl "Dick" Richard Braden, 81, formerly of Interlochen, died Friday, April 12, 2019.

Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating. Interment followed in Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens in Traverse City.

Interment followed in Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens in Traverse City.

Judith Ann Dowdal

FRANKFORT -- Judith "Judy" Ann Dowdal, formerly of Waterford, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Detroit, the daughter of James and Grace (Ashley) Dowdal.

Judy was an active little girl. She enjoyed playing in the dirt with her toy cowboys, horses, barns and corrals. She was the best wild strawberry picker and a great tree climber. A true country girl! Judy loved riding horses and playing baseball, tennis and badminton. She was a tap dancer and a piano player, and she was an excellent swimmer and card player! She loved reading all kinds of books, especially poetry, and she was a lover of nature and animals.

Judy graduated from Mt. Clemens High School, in 1960. She continued her education at Central Michigan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree, in 1964. She went on to Oakland University, earning her master's degree in 1966, before acquiring her credentials for Social Work. She had several jobs before finally working for Oakland County in Child Protective Services, a position she held for 25 years, retiring in 1996.

Following her retirement, Judy moved to Frankfort to be near her longtime friend, Bonnie Warren, and her husband. She liked living back in the country again. Settling in to her new home, Judy worked at The Maples and gained many friends.

Judy is survived by her sister, Mary McClure, of Frankfort; her doggie, Ziggy; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Ashley Dowdal; her cat, Midnight; and her dog, Gladys.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Benzie County Animal Control or to Wings of Wonder.

The family would like to thank the staff of Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center and Munson Hospice for their excellent services and care given to Judy.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com.

Carol Marlene Kells

Carol Marlene Kells passed away on April 16, 2019.

She was born in Detroit on Jan. 31, 1937, to Jonathan and Florence Hoober.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gordon Fraser Kells; son, Jonathan; daughter, Jennifer (Jim); grandchildren, Jordan, Ian, Madeline, Zachary, Jack; and great-grandaughter, Charlotte.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mary Joyce Elaine Hoober.

Marlene was a graduate of Wayne State University, studying secondary education. She was a teacher in the Detroit Public School system prior to starting a family, and later was a kindergarten teacher at Dukette Catholic School, in Flint, where she taught for over 25 years.

Marlene was active at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, of Beulah, a member of PEO (BJ chapter), Garden Club, two book groups and several other social organisations.

She suffered a brief battle with cancer, and was lovingly cared for by The Orchard House of Frankfort, Heartland Hospice, her family, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at at 2 p.m. on May 11, 2019, at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church of Beulah.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to Benzie Area Christian Neighbours, the Honor Habitat for Humanity, Benzie Senior Resources, or Meals on Wheels.

Patty Fay Palmer

Patty Fay Palmer took the hand of an Angel Saturday, April 20, 2019, one month short of her 91st birthday. Born in Flint, she enjoyed the last nine years in Frankfort.

Patty grew up an only child, cherishing both her mother and father, often recalling many tender moments and family stories. Her mother was her best friend and confidant and her father always took her along on his trips to the hardware store and barber shop.

Patty retired from Flint Public School system where she served as Secretary to Principal Richard , and also as Asst Librarian. She was an avid reader her entire life and instilled that passion in both daughters.

Anyone who encountered Patty, recognized her cheerful, positive attitude; always thinking of others. She was the first with a homemade casserole to a neighbor or a "Goodie Bag" of treats to those in the hospital.

She was very active in both daughters upbringing; teaching them the "old fashion" ways: Mind your manners, say Please and Thank You, always have a dime in your mitten or sock, always have on fresh undies, and always act like a Lady. She was Den Mother for their Girl Scout troop, supported them in music lessons and competitions, told them "you can do anything you want" and encouraged them to follow their dreams.

Patty recently established an Arts/Scholastic Scholarship at Carman High School, Flint, Michigan, to honor the school and teachers who mentored both daughters and to help other young Carman High students. That Scholarship will live on as part of her legacy.

Patty had a thing for feathers; believing they were from an Angel who came in times of trouble to let you know you were not alone. The day before Patty passed, a dear friend watched in awe as one white feather drifted gently past her window of her room at Paul Oliver. We believe it was Her Angel, checking to see if she was ready.

Patty spent the last nine years of her life next to her Love Ward Van Houten. They lived, loved and laughed together, often holding hands, and showering each other with affection. They taught us Love has no limits or age. Patty will leave a hole in many hearts but her memory will live on with all those she touched.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Howard Widenor; and husband, Robert Dean Palmer.

Patty leaves behind her two daughters, Vicki Fay Miller [John] of Butler, Pennsylvania, and Kristi Mae Major, Hale Michigan; her dear partner, Ward Van Houten, many cousins and cherished friends.

Daughters Vicki and Kristi wish to thank Christy Van Houten-Driggett for the tender care and affection she bestowed on their mother. Like "another sister", no words could ever describe nor money repay her kindness. They also wish to thank the loving Staff of Paul Oliver for their unwavering devotion and tender care given to Patty during her last days.

Patty's ashes will be interred at Flint Memorial Park, Mt. Morris, Michigan, next to her mother and father.

A Life Celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at First Congregation Church of Frankfort (MI), 431 Forest Ave.