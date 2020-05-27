Edward Phillip Bianco
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Phillip Bianco THOMPSONVILLE -- Edward Phillip Bianco, 77, formerly of Detroit, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.He was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Detroit, son of Romolo "Pete" and Lois (Harbrucker) Bianco.Edward met and married the love of his life, the former Bonnie Castle, in 1965. It was from this union that came the birth of their two children. To support his family, he started and ran a very successful business for over 50 years. In those years, they enjoyed traveling up north and decided to make Thompsonville a permanent residence in 2006. Even after retiring, he served as a consultant, extending a helping hand to those in need.In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his dogs, all of which he rescued. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and traveled the world to do it, including places like Alaska, Canada and Africa. He was a natural outdoorsman and liked watching all that nature had to offer. He also liked classic cars and wouldn't turn down the opportunity to attend car shows. Above all, he loved his family. He was a loving husband and father, and adored watching his grandchildren grow up.His ability to make those around him feel loved cannot be surpassed. His kind heart and selfless nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Bianco; his children, Cheryl (Russ) Eberhart and Chris (Kimberley) Bianco; his grandchildren, James (Elizabeth), Gabrielle, Hannah, Jessica and Jenna; his great-grandchildren, Presley and Louie; his sister, Marilyn Bianco; his nephew, Nick; his niece, Cindy; and many extended family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Benzie County Animal Shelter or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.A memorial service will take place at a future date.The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BENNETT~BARZ FUNERAL HOME - Beulah
1417 US 31 (Beulah Highway)
Beulah, MI 49617
(231) 882-5502
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
May 21, 2020
Ed was a friend, patriot and fighter to the end. The world has suffered a loss with his passing. What a wonderful giving guy. I savor the great times we shared in business, hunting, fishing and just being one of the guys in his life.
Kathy and I will always treasure the friendship of Ed and Bonnie. We will miss him.
Fred and Kathy Guyor
Friend
May 20, 2020
Ed has always been such a good friend. Someone you could call upon when needed and great company when you just wanted to visit. He and Bonnie always made us feel so comfortable in their home and we had many good meals out. Ed always knew where a good restaurant was. He also seemed to enjoy the ones we suggested. Ed will be greatly missed, but we are glad we had the opportunity to call him friend.
james hegedus
Friend
May 20, 2020
Dear Bonnie and Family,
Ed was such a good man and will truly be missed by many. He is at peace now and does not have to suffer and can rest. We have enjoyed the time we shared with Ed and Bonnie over the years and know that he is in a good place now. You could never ask for a better person. Cherish your memories and he will live in your hearts forever. God Bless to you and you Family!
Craig and Sue Meredith
Friend
May 20, 2020
Ed was an American Patriot, a warrior on the front line-- relentlessly fighting for private property rights and all of our God given American freedoms. He will be missed by many. R.I.P. Ed.
William Bailey
Friend
May 19, 2020
Bonnie we are so sorry for your loss! Sending love and prayers !
Craig and Gina Bass
Friend
May 19, 2020
Ed was one of my dad's best friends, and after meeting him the first time it was easy to see why. He welcomed all of us into his home when we traveled near Thompsonville, and was a perfect host the several times we went to his home. He made all of us, down to our kids, feel as if we were part of his family. A warm, wonderful man. Our condolences to his family.
Chris Guyor
Friend
May 19, 2020
May god bless you and your family.
Tom and Marie Brown
Friend
May 19, 2020
Ed, your kind heart and passion for the outdoors will leave a big void in this world. I enjoyed sharing hunting and fishing stories with you and will forever cherish the knife you gave me. It will go on every hunt with me along with my Dads and Uncles hunting knifes. May your friends and family find peace knowing you touched so many.
Jeff Carie
Friend
May 18, 2020
I am so sadden to read that my Friend Ed has passed away. I have fond memories of Elk hunting with Ed and Chris in Colorado in 1991. Then in 1995 My wife Pat and I visited with Ed, Bonnie, and Chris and his family. Ed called me a couple of months ago and informed me that he was sending me a framed caricature that he had done of me on a 4-wheeler from that 1991 hunt. Ed's voice would not allow a long visit, but I will always cherish the time that we did spend talking. Also that picture will always occupy a special place in my heart knowing that it was a final gift from this dear friend.
Lynn Davis
Friend
May 18, 2020
In the short time I knew Ed, what a true patriot. A man full of passion for our rights and freedoms. God has a special place for men like Ed.
Dale Kowalkowski
Friend
May 18, 2020
A pleasure to have known Eddie. Just a really great guy. Cant say enough about him because the list would be too long. Love to the Bianco Family. They have meant so much to the Malkes Family for many decades.
Sally Malkes McCallum
Friend
May 18, 2020
A truly nice person. Always willing to help. Rest In Peace my friend.
Joe DHerin
Friend
May 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our deepest sympathy to Bonnie and the rest of your family. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers!
Dennis & Mary Ann Sterba
Neighbor
May 18, 2020
My heart is heavy and my soul saddened. What a special child of God. He certainly will be missed by friends and family! My love and compassion goes out to his family and especially to his dear wife Bonnie. We have the family in our prayers. Our loss is heavens gain. May the Lord each of you through this time.
Bill Collier
Friend
May 18, 2020
Thank you for all the memories you will always be remebered. Rest in peace my dear friend. I will keep Bonnies flowers happy❤
Mara Turner
Friend
May 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Eddie. He was a wonderful guy and will truly be missed. Sending thoughts and prayers to the Bianco Family.
Susie Malkes
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved