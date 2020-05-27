Edward Phillip Bianco THOMPSONVILLE -- Edward Phillip Bianco, 77, formerly of Detroit, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.He was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Detroit, son of Romolo "Pete" and Lois (Harbrucker) Bianco.Edward met and married the love of his life, the former Bonnie Castle, in 1965. It was from this union that came the birth of their two children. To support his family, he started and ran a very successful business for over 50 years. In those years, they enjoyed traveling up north and decided to make Thompsonville a permanent residence in 2006. Even after retiring, he served as a consultant, extending a helping hand to those in need.In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his dogs, all of which he rescued. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and traveled the world to do it, including places like Alaska, Canada and Africa. He was a natural outdoorsman and liked watching all that nature had to offer. He also liked classic cars and wouldn't turn down the opportunity to attend car shows. Above all, he loved his family. He was a loving husband and father, and adored watching his grandchildren grow up.His ability to make those around him feel loved cannot be surpassed. His kind heart and selfless nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Bianco; his children, Cheryl (Russ) Eberhart and Chris (Kimberley) Bianco; his grandchildren, James (Elizabeth), Gabrielle, Hannah, Jessica and Jenna; his great-grandchildren, Presley and Louie; his sister, Marilyn Bianco; his nephew, Nick; his niece, Cindy; and many extended family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Benzie County Animal Shelter or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.A memorial service will take place at a future date.The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

