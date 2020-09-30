1/1
Edwin Claire "Ed" Porter
TRAVERSE CITY-Edwin "Ed" Claire Porter, 82, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. He was born May 3, 1938, in Traverse City, the son of Claire and Anna (Cheylava) Porter.

Ed was a hardworking cement mason and a member of UAW Local #2, serving as Sergeant at Arms. In his spare time, he loved to play the lotto and go to the casino. Ed also loved to hunt and was passionate about guns and teaching others how to shoot safely and accurately. Most of all, Ed cherished time spent with his family and his friends. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Ed is survived by: his life partner, Devonna Crosby, of Traverse City; his daughter, Shannon Woods, of Traverse City; his son, Michael (Ashley Avery) Porter, of Traverse City; his grandchildren, Ashley, Brianna, Dylan, Molly, Carson, and Christopher; siblings, Donna (Pete) Mallison, of Thompsonville; George Porter, of Apache Junction, Arizona; William "Bill" Porter, of Shipshewana, Indiana; Shirley Parrote, of Traverse City; and Marilyn Burley, of Buckley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Christopher Floyd Porter; and his siblings, James, Donnie, Carol, Clyde, and Merle Dean.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Interment will follow in the Springdale Township Cemetery in Thompsonville. A luncheon will take place at the home of Pete Mallison. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

 



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Sep. 30, 2020.
