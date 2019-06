Eldon "Pete" Frank Moss Jr., 90, of Beulah, died March 9, 2019.

The Moss family invites all of Pete's family, friends, runners, former students and athletes to a Celebration of his Life (wear your Red and White) at 11 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Benzie County Central School Auditorium. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., with a luncheon to follow the service.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.