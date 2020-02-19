Elizabeth "Betty" Joan Guyan Croft, passed from this life on January 11, 2020, in Traverse City, Michigan. Her beloved cottage was located on Crystal Lake, in Frankfort, Michigan. She was born October 11, 1927, in Monticello, Iowa. Her parents were Helen Elizabeth Johnson and Siegfried Edwin Guyan. Betty has one brother, Robert, who is a retired space program engineer, living in Portland, Oregon.

Betty's primary and secondary educations were completed in Monticello. She attended Northwestern University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She met her late husband, Duane, while at Northwestern, and they married in 1949.

Their life journey took them to exotic places such as McCook, Nebraska, Nashville, Tennessee, Canton, Ohio, and Toledo, Ohio, as they nurtured their family and pursued their careers. As the years passed, their children, Robert, Martha, Stephanie, Timothy, Todd, and Carrie arrived to enhance their family.

Once all her children were in school, Betty took the opportunity to pursue her dream to earn a degree in elementary education, and then started her teaching career in 1968.

In 1982, she earned her Master's Degree in Education from The University of Toledo. Betty was fulfilled by her time as a dedicated "at home" mother, successfully raising her children, for twenty years, and then pursuing her rewarding teaching career, guiding children for twenty-seven years.

Betty cherished childhood memories of the Crystal Lake area where her grandfather had a cottage at the Congregational Assembly. She and Duane later became permanent Benzie County residents as retirees.

Betty's favorite activities included traveling, reading, biking, knitting, walking, playing Bridge and Mahjong. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, PEO, and participated in many volunteer activities. Betty's late husband, Duane, (and so many others), admired her total dedication and sincerity in whatever role she was living; whether as mother, friend, school or Sunday school teacher, church member, volunteer, or whatever she did!

Betty is survived by her six children, who are pursuing their dreams living in various parts of the country. Betty is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Betty's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, Michigan. Pastor Rick Stieve will be officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service with a meal following. Arrangements have been provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to BACN, Benzie Senior Resources, Benzie County Libraries, Joy 2 Ride, or Trinity Lutheran Church.