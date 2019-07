FRANKFORT-Elizabeth Norris, 61, died July 3, 2019, at her home. Born October 19, 1957, in Paw Paw, MI, the daughter of Lawrence and Nancy Dienes.

On May 29, 1983, Elizabeth married Douglas, and together they have one daughter, Shilah Norris, who survive..

She is also survived by sister, Carol.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.