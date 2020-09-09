1/1
Elizabeth Trovillion Baker
"Show me rainbows, sunshine, and sunsets over Crystal Lake, Betsie Bay, or Lake Michigan and I will stay."

Elizabeth Tovillion Baker, or Betsy to those who knew her, surrounded with family members, died peacefully in her sleep at home, Monday, August 31, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 69 years old.

Betsy was born July 2, 1951, in St. Louis, MO, to Lambert and Jane Trovillion. Her parents first brought Betsy to the Congregational Summer Assembly on Crystal Lake as an infant. Her grandparents started coming to CSA 90 years ago, and Betsy's parents met while at a beach picnic at the Assembly, and later discovered they only lived a few blocks apart back in their native St. Louis.

Betsy grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Ladue High School. She went to Arizona State University, in Phoenix, where she earned two Bachelors of Science degrees: one in clothing and textiles, the other in nursing.

Her love of Crystal Lake area, Benzie County, and Northern Michigan brought her back following graduation from college. As a registered nurse, Betsy worked for Munson Home Health, Manistee and Benzie Community Health, and a community nursing program while living in Vero Beach, Florida.

Beyond her career as a caring nurse, she loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren play and interact, working in her flower garden, music, going to area art shows, attending estate sales, and traveling.

She loved her cozy cottage on Crystal Lake, which was filled with many family memories. Those who knew Betsy said she would lighten up any gloomy day with her bright outlook on the world; her laughter was infectious, and she had a great sense of humor.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, and her stepdaughter, Annette Baker. Betsy is survived by her children, Beth Kent and Ben Baker; her stepchildren, Dave (Lisa) Baker, Bo (Jenny) Baker, Kristi (Ron McPherson) Baker; many beloved grandchildren; brothers, Carr (Ellen) Trovillion and John (Kelly) Trovillion; several wonderful nieces and nephews; and ex-husband, Larry Baker.

A celebration of life was held at 5 p.m.,  Friday, September 4, 2020, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, in Benzonia, MI. In lieu of flowers, Betsy's family suggested contributions be made to Crystal Lake Watershed. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Benzonia.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Family Funeral Home
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI 49616
(231) 882-5097
