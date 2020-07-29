TRAVERSE CITY, MI-Emily C Stachnik, passed away July 18, 2020, at the age of 74 years old. Emily was born on December 14, 1945, in Frankfort, MI, to her parents, Chris and Lucille Gabrielsen.

Emily graduated from Frankfort High School in 1964. After graduating, Emily started working at Michigan Bell, from where she retired in 1994. Emily married her husband of 54 years, and the love of her life, Donald Stachnik. During her retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, tending to her roses, playing cards, playing video poker, and watching her favorite team, the Detroit Tigers, play on TV. Emily was our strength and inspiration in our family. Her loving, caring, and selfless nature will be missed by many.

Emily is survived by her husband, Donald Stachnik; sons, Mark Stachnik, James Stachnik; grandchildren, Annabelle Stachnik, Emma Stachnik, James Stachnik Jr., Noah Stachnik; and sister-in-law, Sherry Pratt.

A memorial is not being planned at this time. Arrangements for the family are being made by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.