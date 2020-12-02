In loving memory of a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Evelyn Irene Thies, age 81, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Muskegon. She was born on May 3, 1939 in Frankfort, MI, to Edgar and Dorothy (Kirchmeyer) Burns. Evelyn's main joy in life was her family and friends. She also loved to garden and read. On February 7, 1976, she married Harley Thies, and he survives her, along with her children, Janith Bryson, Kenneth (Cheryll) Dulinski, Rhonda (Kirk) Tornow, Shamarie Six and Danny (Kristy) Six; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Rose) Burns and Bill (Lucy) Burns; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Larry Six; two sisters, Jean and Betty; and two brothers, Jerry and Jim. Share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com. Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, MI 49444 (231) 798-1100.