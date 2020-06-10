Flint Grieves Stuart passed peacefully Monday morning, at Gaylord Medilodge, where he received loving care. He did NOT have Covid, but died of pneumonia and age. He was 86, one day shy of his 87th birthday.

Flint was born in Perry, Michigan, on June 2, 1933, second of four brothers. At age 17, he survived the death of his father and loss of home by fire. He worked as a tool and die maker at Oldsmobile for 30 years, and business owner in Perry, serving on the school board while raising a family of ten children with his wife, Katie (Keusch) who passed in 2013.

Surviving are his children, Mike of Madison, John (Irene) of Traverse City, Jerry (Kathy), of Mt. Pleasant, Mary (Chuck) Fain, formerly of Gaylord, now Cheboygan, Virginia (Mike Carlton) Porter, Sue (Pat) Grennell, Joe (Kristy) all of Perry, Anne (Joe) Ciotta of Fountain Hills. He is also survived by brothers, Ted, of Frankfort, Brian, of Lyons and many cousins. Also by 19 grandchildren, Rich, Cheryl, Emily; Ben, Betsy, Charlie; Jen, Matt, Mark, Julie; Katie, Tori, Doug; Chad, Elizabeth; Jenna, Lukas; Shelby, Megan; Alex, Myles. Also 29 great-grandchildren.

Flint is predeceased by brother, Rod; sons, James and Doug; and grandson, Jefferson Porter.

He will be cremated. His family plans burial in Perry at a later date. Memorials may be made to Colby's Orchard House of Frankfort, owned by his niece, Jeryl (Stuart) Colby, where he took care of the flowers for years and was loved as "Uncle Flint" to all.