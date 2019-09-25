Francis Eugene (Frank) Coddens, passed away April 14, 2019, at this hime in Desert Hills, Arizona. Frank never gave up home during his seven month battle with pancreatic cancer. Frank was born on May 4, 1942, in Frankfort, Michigan, to Floyd and Geraldine Coddens. He graduated from Benzonia High School, in 1960, and from Michigan State University, in 1966. Frank married Donna Ryan on August 28, 1965, and together they had two beautiful daughters, Lisa and Lori. Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967, and attended Basic and Advanced Infantry School in Ft. Benning, Georgia. After completion, he applied, and was accepted, for Infantry Officer Candidates School, which he successfully completed. First. Lt. Coddens served as Mobile Advisory Team Leader in Vietnam, being awarded the Bronze Star for his accomplishments. In 1972, Frank purchased Wycoff Insurance with his friend, Fred Loffer. They were fondly referred to as "Frick and Frack". Frank retired in 2014 after a very successful career in the insurance business.

On July 28, 1989, Frank married Molly (Daniels) Williams, and became a supportive father to Molly's child, Chad. As an active member of the community, Frank was a member of the Mount Vernon Noon Rotary, instrumental in starting Skagit Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever, Little League coach and youth basketball coach. Frank loved watching sports and rarely missed a MSU football game. Frank loved hunting and fishing from an early age, and made many fishing trips to Nootka Sound and hunting trips to North Dakota. He loved snow skiing and shared that passion with his daughters, Indy car racing with his on, Chad, and his love for his dogs, with all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his wife, Molly; children, Lisa Coddens, Lori (Brian) Christensen, Chad Williams; grandchildren, Evan, Kyle, Dylan, Hailey; and great-grandson, Ethan; brother, Larry (Sue) Coddens; sisters, Loretta Mauseth, Mary Komar and Monica (Jim) Ricco.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Washington.

A memorial for Frank will be held at 11 a.m., September 28, 2019, at Veterans Memorial Park, Benzonia, Michigan.