BEULAH, MICHIGAN-Frederick Alan Hough, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside, at The Maples, Benzie County Medical Care Facility, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Fred will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 61 years, Janet; his children, Fred Hough, Alan (Heather) Hough, Joel Hough, Sara (Tim) Merrymon, Jeannine (Paul) Nylaan and Jennifer (Dave) Suchanek; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Barko; Andrea Nylaan; Kathryn, William (Bethany), Jason, Rueben, Josiah and Levi Merrymon; Marie and Emma Hough; his sister-in laws, Katherine Hough, Lorene (Frank) Griffo; and his nieces and nephews.

Fred joins his parents Rudolph and Gladys Hough, as well as his much-loved brothers, David, Robert and Richard Hough, in Heaven.

Born to Rudolph and Gladys (Fell) Hough, on March 2, 1934, in Ferndale, Michigan. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Wayne State University and his Masters in Healthcare Administration from Cornell University. On June 14, 1958, he married his beloved sweetheart, Janet Kerby. Their strong love, faith and joy has brought out the best in one another and all who know them. He served in both active duty and in the reserves for the United States Army.

Fred was a leader of people both in his professional healthcare career and Christian faith. His passion for excellent patient-centered care led him to serve as an Administrator for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. He retired from Braddock General Hospital in Braddock, Pennsylvania (Administrator), and Oakview Medical Care Facility, in Ludington, Michigan. Fred was a strong advocate for people with disabilities and building facilities to enable all patients to have the access needed. His greatest accomplishments were close to home with his family and church. He and Janet raised six children who adore them both. Family activities included traveling with or to see his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed trips to Alaska, Grand Canyon, California, Missouri and the Upper Peninsula in his retirement years. His hobbies included fishing, building a sailing dory boat, refurnishing furniture, braiding wool rugs, gardening, hunting and bird watching from his living room. He also found time to volunteer at the Pointe Betsie lighthouse. Fred was a wonderful hot fudge sauce and fudge maker, and loved making it for his family, friends and coworkers.

Fred was an active member in his churches through the years and served as a Sunday school teacher, Elder, Choir member and strong participant in the Men's Bible Study. In his retirement years, he was a member and Elder of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church. Fred actively served with the Rotary Club for many years.

Fred will fondly be remembered for his joyful spirit and steadfast faith. He had an infectious smile that warmed everyone's hearts. He was a devoted husband and treasured father who was always there for his wife and children. His family wishes to express their joy and thank God for blessing them with such a remarkable husband, father and grandfather.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their extraordinary heartfelt care of Fred and the family; The Maples for their exceptional loving family-oriented care; and Comfort Keepers for their many years of kindness and care, that enabled Fred to live at home. We are blessed by all your care, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Funeral service was Friday October 25 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Beulah. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church or Parkinson's Network North. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.