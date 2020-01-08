Forever would not have been long enoughâ€¦

Surrounded with love, Genevieve "Genny" Kay Bowman was taken to her heavenly home on September 16, 2019, from a rare form of Leukemia. Genny was born on March 16, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan, to Clifford and Faith Scarborough. She was predeceased by her parents, her five siblings; Mary Jane, Elaine, Joseph, Philip, and Peggy, and her granddaughter, Angela.

In 1966, Genny married the love of her life, Richard Bowman, who predeceased her in 2005. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. During her lifetime, she saw and experienced so much, including the Great Depression, the emergence of women's rights, and wartime separation from her husband. In 1978, she suffered, and completely recovered from, a massive stroke, showing all of those around her what it meant to be strong and determined. Together with her husband, who served in the Air Force, they lived in Colorado, Germany, Minnesota, and finally Michigan, where they worked side-by-side at Bowman's Sport Shop, in Beulah. She loved each of her jobs along life's journey, but especially loved her career as a very successful real-estate agent with Century 21, in Beulah. In the winter she enjoyed snowmobiling to the Sportsman's Club, where she would help serve up the weekend breakfast. She also loved fishing, hunting for morel mushrooms, and simple walks to the outlet.

Genny was patient, loving, and kind, as she raised her family, and could always be heard singing her favorite songs. Most of all though, Genny loved people. She adored her six children, their spouses, and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To those of us lucky enough to have been on the receiving end of her love, she gave it unconditionally and whole-heartedly. She had an enormous heart and shared it with everyone.

After the death of her husband, she considered herself so very lucky to have found love and happiness with her partner, Jim Buzzell. Genny loved reading, sharing her books with anyone who would swap with her, and traveling to many places around the world. She also loved gardening and simply walking through, and enjoying, her many varieties of flowers. She served on the local tax board, worked the elections, and volunteered for years as the secretary of her church.

Genny leaves behind her children and their spouses; Robert & Suan (Nutnook) Miller, Mike and Gail (Bowman) Jones, Linda (Bowman) Ponte, Doug and Cheryl (Brown) Bowman, Shonna Bowman, and Troy and Kari (Bowman) Zapolski. She also leaves her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her partner, Jim Buzzell, and many, many friends.

Donations may be made to the family for a bench in her memory. We imagine she would have loved to sit on the bench and talk to everyone who happened to walk by. Donations may also be made to . Burial will be in the Benzonia Township Cemetery. The family is being served by Jowett Family Funeral Home.