Grace Elizabeth BloodBEULAH -- Grace Elizabeth Blood, 49, died Friday, May 29, 2020, after a brief illness.Graveside services will be held in the Homestead Township Cemetery, in Beulah, when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.George A. Helms George A Helms, 83, formerly of Arcadia, passed away May 22, 2020, at the Masonic Pathways Home, in Alma, Michigan.George was born on Aug. 29,1935, to his parents, George and Lorrain Helms.George married his loving wife, Grace Janice "Jan" Helms, on Aug. 9, 1958. George was a very active Mason. He was a Past Master at the Benzie Area Lodge 444 and was the Secretary of the Valley and Past TPM and Scottish Right in Traverse City, Michigan. He later became a 33 degree, on Aug. 30, 2005. He is a life member of the Benzie Areas Lodge 270 and Belding, Ionia Lodge 355. In 2017, he moved to the Masonic Pathways Home in Alma, where he enjoyed going to the Alma Lodge.A funeral will be held at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia at a later date.Donna OlneyBEULAH -- Donna Olney, died May 30, 2020.Arrangements are pending an obituary to follow in a later edition. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.Anthony SOSnowskiBEAR LAKE -- Anthony SOSnowski, died May 30, 2020.Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jun. 3, 2020.