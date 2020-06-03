George A. Helms
1935 - 2020
George A. Helms George A Helms, 83, formerly of Arcadia, passed away May 22, 2020, at the Masonic Pathways Home, in Alma, Michigan.George was born on Aug. 29,1935, to his parents, George and Lorrain Helms.George married his loving wife, Grace Janice "Jan" Helms, on Aug. 9, 1958. George was a very active Mason. He was a Past Master at the Benzie Area Lodge 444 and was the Secretary of the Valley and Past TPM and Scottish Right in Traverse City, Michigan. He later became a 33 degree, on Aug. 30, 2005. He is a life member of the Benzie Areas Lodge 270 and Belding, Ionia Lodge 355. In 2017, he moved to the Masonic Pathways Home in Alma, where he enjoyed going to the Alma Lodge.A funeral will be held at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia at a later date.

Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Family Funeral Home
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI 49616
(231) 882-5097
June 2, 2020
I worked with George and he sure loved his donuts..he had a big laugh..love to play cribbage..gerald and
Gerald and Susan Hall
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
To: Brother George B., and Family.
So very sorry about your loss, please accept my sincere condolences. Your Father was a good friend and a great Masonic friend and Brother. May our Supreme Architect of the Universe give you and your family comfort and peace at this time.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gerald W. Schwartz
Friend
