George-Ann Moore went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, after suffering a series of strokes.

Born George-Ann Metz to Howard and Mildred (Daugherty) Metz, on March 10, 1936, she grew up in Detroit, Michigan. As a child, George-Ann loved being out on "The Farm" with her cousins, the Price Brothers, in Stockbridge, Michigan. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1954, and attended Hillsdale College.

Georgie married Robert Hatting in 1961, and had two children, Mark and Lou-Ann. Years later, while working as a bookkeeper in the central office for South Lyon Community Schools, she met, and later married, Virgil Moore, Jr. Georgie had a love of horses and spent many years showing Morgan horses, and eventually moving to a farm in Stockbridge. There she worked as the school secretary at Howlett Elementary in Gregory, Michigan. After retiring, she and Virgil spent winters in Leesburg, Florida. In her later years, she enjoyed going to her grandchildren's concerts and plays.

George-Ann is survived by her son, Mark Hatting, of Ocala, FL; daughter, Lou-Ann Willsey (Elson), of Arcadia, Michigan; and six grandchildren, Hailey Hatting, Madison Hatting, Sierra Willsey Jones (Kendall), Andrea Willsey, Erica Willsey and Ryan Willsey.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday November 30, at Herring Lake Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held in South Lyon Cemetery in the spring of 2020.