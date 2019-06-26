BEULAH-Dr. George Laut Hagen, 92, passed away quietly, Monday, June 10, 2019, at The Maples in Frankfort, Michigan, where he had been a resident for several years. He was born to Chester A. and Helen Laut Hagen, December 24, 1926, in Middletown Ohio, "home of the Minnesota Viking Chris Carter;" a fact of which George enjoyed reminding you any chance he could.

As a senior in high school, George played on the state championship basketball team, the Middletown Middies. In later years, George competed in the Senior Olympics 3-on-3 basketball and won the Gold medal with his teammates.

George was a veteran who served in the United States Navy on the USS Juneau ClAA 119 Galloping Ghost soon after WWII. While attending Otterbein College in Ohio, he met Marilyn Ann Crum on a blind date. They married December 21, 1951, at Grace Methodist Church in Dayton, Ohio.

George attended Optometry school at The Ohio State University. Graduating in 1952, the Hagens moved to Escanaba, Michigan, where George accepted an associateship in a private practice. It was in the UP where George and Marilyn fell in love with snowy winters, freshwater lakes, and downhill skiing. However, with the birth of their first of two children, Diane and then later, Steve, they decided to return to family in Middletown, Ohio. In 1969, Michigan called them back. This time, to Frankfort in Benzie County. Seventeen years earlier, George applied for a license to practice in Delta County (Escanaba), he had to choose two counties. In 1952, the second county he randomly chose was Benzie County. George loved hunting, fishing, waterskiing on Crystal Lake, winter skiing at Crystal Mountain, collegiate Big Ten sports, bowls of popcorn for supper on a weekend night, flying, dancing, and a good joke. George often said moving to Benzie County was the best thing he ever did. Even in the land of Blue and Gold, never unwavering, George was true to his Scarlet and Gray; a fact of which he would remind any Michigander any time, any day!

George is survived by: daughter, Diane (Judy), of Sartell, Minnesota; son, Steve, of Thompsonville, Michigan; granddaughter, Sherry (Keith), of Midlothian,Virginia; great-grandson, Trevan, of Midlothian, Virginia; and nephew, Jay Hutchings, of Bellaire, Michigan.

George was preceded in death by; his parents, wife Marilyn; sisters, Louise Hagen and Suzy Hutchings; and brother-in-law, Jean Hutchings.

Diane and Steve want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all who cared for George and Marilyn throughout these past years. Thank you to the staff of Comfort Keepers and The Maples for all your hard work and unconditional care. We can't thank you enough. And a special thanks to Rebecca Hall, who helped our Mother and Dad with special ears, eyes and heart, countless hours, days and nights, phone calls, unconditional love and care. You've been a miracle in our lives and we can't thank you enough.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

