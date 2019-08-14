THOMPSONVILLE-Georgie Arvada Ulberg, 64, died August 3, 2019. She was born December 30, 1953, the daughter to Esther (Link) and Paul Edinger Sr.

Georgie met the love of her life, Daryl S. Ulberg; they fell in love and were married, May 24, 1986.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her devotion to her family, her selflessness, willing to help others, and her unconditional love to everyone and animal she encountered.

Georgie was always keeping busy, whether she was tending to her flower garden, fishing the local lakes, feeding the birds to their delight, never letting the seed run out. She also has an artistic side drawing portraits and landscapes, writing poems or playing the piano her father had given her at the age 16. "Windy" B9 the Association was a favorite song.

Georgie continued to work at various jobs throughout her life, until adopting great-granddaughter, who has special needs. For the last ten years, Georgie dedicated herself to the loving care and well being of Laila Ann Marie.

She will be sincerely missed by all who had the pleasure of crossing her path.

She is survived by her husband, Daryl; son, Dennis (Bridget) Edinger; daughters, Rachel Edinger, Jordan (Garth) Hathaway and Laila Bennet; sister, Paulette (Andy) Abshire; sister-in-law, Jeannie Edinger; grandchildren, Courtney, Aaron, Alexa, Kaitlyn, Justine, Devon, Ethan; great-grandchildren, Aliya, Brooklyn, Khalisa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Belinda (Bengie); son, Justin Clauss; brothers, Donald Sr, Gordan (Gordie), Walter (Wink), Gary, Paul Jr, Otto, and Thomas; nephew, Gordan Jr (Edge); and great nephew, Donald Jr (DJ); and her constant companion lovable and cherished Sheltie, "Max".

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1-6 p.m., Saturday August 17, at the Platte River Assoc. Hall. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling the arrangements.