Gerald F. Schroeder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald F. Schroeder, 89, of Arcadia, passed away on Easter morning, April 12, 2020.Gerald proudly served his country during the Korean War as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from General Motors in 1987, and returned to his beautiful hometown of Arcadia, Michigan.He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Iris Schroeder; grandson, Derek Pahl; sister-in-law, Dawn Schroeder; brother-in-law, Lee Fitzhugh.Jerry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Joyce Schroeder; children, Scott Schroeder (Anne), of Utah, Vicky Schroeder-Blackmar (Rick), of Holland, Alan (Chris) Schroeder, of Arcadia, Eric Schroeder of Grand Rapids; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard Schroeder; sister-in-law, Joan (Jim) Gilbert; brothers-in-law, Orlo (Connie) Fitzhugh, Ken Fitzhugh (Betty); many nieces and nephews. Jerry was looking forward to the birth of his first great-great-grandchild in May.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to the Arcadia United Methodist Church or the Arcadia VFW Post 3314, Arcadia, MI 49613.Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved