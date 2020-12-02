Gerald George Hamlin, of Frankfort.

Born in Danby, New York, January 24, 1936, to Myron Dewey Hamlin and Grace Naragon Hamlin, Jerry moved with his parents and siblings to Detroit, MI, when he was four years old.

Raised by a single mother, Jerry learned a work ethic at an early age. From helping his mother clean coal yard offices to package pick up at the J.L. Hudson Department Store, he worked hard before joining the U.S. Navy at age seventeen. The U.S.S. Philippine Sea Aircraft Carrier was his home for four years. While serving, he was able to travel from San Diego to Hong Kong to Japan to Hawaii and all the places in between, making memories all the way.

Home from the service, he returned to the J.L. Hudson Department Store as Manager of Men's Hats and Shoes. In addition to his time at Hudson's, and over a period of many years, he and Mary Jo owned the Frankfort Hardware; he had a painting business; worked maintenance at Oaks III Condominiums; worked for Lin and Maggie Duncan, a favorite job; plus others, but always working.

Along this journey he was accompanied by his wife, Mary Jo, whom he met at Hudson's. They lived in Southgate, MI; Frankfort, MI; Port Charlotte, Fl; he loved the hot weather there; Clinton Township, MI; and finally back to Frankfort, in retirement. In each and every place, Jerry made life-long friends; he was that kind of man!

He wasn't all work, he enjoyed deer hunting, golf, and working in his yard and garden while he was physically able to do these things. In later years he "watched" for deer as they crossed the yard. He also really enjoyed his Saturday afternoon visits to the American Legion to visit with his buddies.

In our family, Jerry was "Uncle Jerry- my favorite uncle" or "Jerry - my special brother-in-law". To Alice, he was DAD II; to her children he was "Grandpa NUI, which means Easter Island; to his brother, Windy, he was a cherished friend and brother. AND TO HIS WIFE, MARY JO, HE WAS THE LOVE OF HER LIFE. NOW, AFTER 57 YEARS, ONLY THE MEMORIES REMAIN.

Survivors: wife, Mary Jo (Opdyke) Hamlin; brother, Wendell; "daughter", Maria Alicia Exposito, of El Monte, Chile and her family; Wendell's wife, Anne; sister-in-law, Janet Hamlin; nieces and nephews: Mark Hamlin with wife Katrina and daughter, Kara; Gary Hamlin; Dawn Middendorff, with husband, Bob; Stacey Hamlin; Cindy Morris, husband, Duane and daughters, Carlie and Hannah; Joseph Schaffer and son, Joseph; LuAnne Morgan and daughters, Emily and Meloney; Elizabeth Shelton and husband, Dave; Dean Hamlin; Noreen Porter and husband, Jeremy. Missing Jerry, too, will be Mary Jo's nephews: George, Bryan, and Kevin, and their families.

Preceding Gerald in death: his parents; oldest brother, Richard; youngest brother, William; sister, Aneta Schaffer, and William's widow, Barbara.

There will be a celebration of Gerald's life in the spring of 2021 but no date has been set at this time. Memorials to: Frankfort United Methodist Church and John A. Mortenson American Legion Post, Frankfort, MI. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.