Geraldine R. (Gerry) Landless

Service Information
Jowett Family Funeral Home - Benzonia Chapel
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI
49616
(231)-882-5097
Geraldine (Gerry) R Landless, 98, passed away peacefully, on August 25, 2019, in Traverse City MI. She had resided at Traverse Manor the last two years after a lifetime in the greater Detroit area. She leaves behind her daughter, Carol (Craig) Yalch; granddaughter, Laurel (Brandon) Jewett; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Bella Jewett; and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., on her birthday, Oct 1, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton Twp, MI. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on Sept. 11, 2019
