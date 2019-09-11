Geraldine (Gerry) R Landless, 98, passed away peacefully, on August 25, 2019, in Traverse City MI. She had resided at Traverse Manor the last two years after a lifetime in the greater Detroit area. She leaves behind her daughter, Carol (Craig) Yalch; granddaughter, Laurel (Brandon) Jewett; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Bella Jewett; and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., on her birthday, Oct 1, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton Twp, MI. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.