Geraldine Suzanne Thornell passed away peacefully, in Fairbanks, Alaska, with Deanna at her side, May 14, 2020. Her cat, Monkey, was also present, and in her last moments she was laughing at him lying in her arms. She had a long run with dementia, atrial fibrillation and mini strokes.She was the daughter, of Thomas and Dena VanWyk, the youngest of six, born Dec. 10, 1925.She is preceded in death by her father, mother, all of her siblings, her loving son, Richard Thornell and husband, Leonard Thornell.She is survived by Deanna Thornell, of Fairbanks, Alaska; Pam Johnson, of Traverse City, Michigan; Jerrie Fiala, of Middleville, Michigan; as well as three grandchildren; Jesse J. Sanderson, Leigh Fiala and Jason Fiala. She also has four great-grandchildren; four grand cats; four grand dogs; and four grand horses.Her favorite moments were when she could yell at referees at Benzie Central High School Girls Basketball games in the '70s, shrimping with Len in Florida, vacationing with Deanna to Disney World, Busch Gardens and swimming with manatees. She enjoyed her golden years sitting with friends and neighbors in Florida around the fire pit, going to yard sales and visiting the Gathering Spot with Ardith during the summer days in Michigan. After Len's passing, she enjoyed traveling to do "fun stuff" to see her daughter and grand kids, horses included, compete in parades in Arizona, driving competitions in Florida, deer watching in Michigan and flying/riding in parades with grand horses, in Alaska, with Deanna and Ken.Special thank you to Jesse, my son, Mom's grandson, caretakers, Sharon and Deb who made Mom's last eight months in Michigan wonderful with heartfelt family love and care. I, Deanna, would also like to thank Dr. Gayle Hornberger, of Fairbanks, her staff for making house calls, as well as Kelly and the staff of Hospice, in Fairbanks, for being with Mom for the last few days of her life. Special love to Ken Rodriguez, Mom's son-in-law, who sat up and read scripture to her, the last night of her life, for five hours.No services are planned at this time. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



