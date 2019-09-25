Gordon Fraser Kells died peacefully on September 15, 2019. He was born August 2, 1936, to Thomas and Margaret Kells in Detroit, MI.

A graduate of Detroit Southeastern High School, Gordon enlisted in the Army with the 5th Infantry Division (Mechanized), serving for two years in Tokyo as a cartographer.

He received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University as well as a Master of Arts from Eastern Michigan and another from Michigan State University. He was a cartographer for the United States Geological Survey, was a Rhodes Scholar and taught geography at George Washington University, Mott Community College, The University of Michigan-Flint, and Northwest Michigan College.

Gordon traveled the world with his wife, Marlene, of 58 yrs, and was active in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Beulah. He coached high school swimming at Flint Powers Catholic, was Scoutmaster for Troop 31 in Flint, was an inept sailor, and was an avid and gifted photographer. He was voted Class Clown in high school and was beloved by his students, friends, and family.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (April 2019). He is survived by son, Jonathan; daughter, Jennifer Freier (Jim); grandchildren, Jordan, Ian, Madeline, Zachary, Jack; and great-grandaughter, Charlotte.

Memorial plans are yet to be scheduled, but may be obtained in future by contacting St Andrew's Presbyterian, Beulah.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michigan State University Alumni Scholarship Fund (Benzie County Chapter) at: https://givingto.msu.edu/gift. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.