FRANKFORT -- Gordon Joseph Wunchel Sr., 85, died April 5, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehab.Gordon was born Nov 7, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan. He met the love of his life in high school, Darlene Levleit, and they married on July 16, 1953. Soon after they started a family. He went to school to become a transmission specialist and worked for Bob Lee's Transmission Service, in East Detroit, for over 20 years.They moved to Frankfort in 1976, and he worked for Benzie Automotive for 22 years. He loved to hunt and fish and took his wife everywhere he went. They loved to go dancing out to the B&L. They loved to go fishing together, walk in the woods and pick morels, watch the sunset on the beach, and have cookouts with family and play horseshoes. Gordon loved to listen to Bob Seger music. He helped a lot of people in Benzie County fix their transmissions. He was a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and uncle.He was a member at Herring Lake Baptist Church, and loved to go every Sunday until he was admitted to Paul Oliver LTC. He loved the Lord and would read his Bible. He made many friends in Benzie County and at Paul Oliver. He will be dearly missed and loved forever.Gordon is survived by his brother, Joseph (Dottie) Wunchel; sister, Pat Hernandez; children, Deborah Watch, Dawn (Lee) Plant, Darla (David) Reynolds, Gordon J. Wunchel Jr. and Dominic (Vicky) Wunchel; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces.A memorial service will be held at Herring Lake Baptist Church at a later date. Arrangements are provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



