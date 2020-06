Gracie, you definitely left your mark on this world - all the beautiful smiles and sincere hugs, all the ways you served others with such love. And that hair! Oh, how I love that hair! In every way your life was a fitting tribute to your name - Grace! The world was a better place with you in it! Go with God to that eternal rest He has promised and know that you are forever loved and never forgotten and that you made a difference while you were with us! And we were blessed!

Lodena Benak

Family