Grace Elizabeth Blood

BEULAH -- Grace Elizabeth Blood, 49, of Beulah, born Oct. 7, 1970, passed May 29, 2020, after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

Grace was known as a feisty redhead, who loved the color purple and was filled with love and care for others. She worked with the Benzie County Senior Resources for the last eight years. She had worked in home health care and with senior citizens most of her life. Grace had just proudly acquired her CENA certification this spring.

Grace is survived by her life partner, Gary Mabrey, of Beulah; her dad, Eldon Willard Blood Sr., of Beulah; siblings, David (Beverly) Blood, of Tennessee and Eldon Blood Jr., of Tennessee; step-siblings, Pamela (Keith) O'Brien Hill, of Grand Rapids; Sharon Harris, of Honor, Martin Hewitt, of Thompsonville, Bert (Debbie) Hewitt Sr., of Lake Ann, Ronald Hewitt, of Thompsonville, and John Hewitt (Brenda), of Beulah. Grace is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Grace was preceded in death by her stepmother, Barbara Blood; sister, Sharon Blood; niece, Patience O'Brien Brecht; and her grandparents.

Graveside services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Homestead Township Cemetery, in Beulah, with Pastor Scott Barker officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Benzie Senior Resources or to Munson Hospice.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Allen Carter

FRANKFORT -- Robert "Bob" Allen Carter, 93, died on March 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1927, to Russell and Gladys Carter, and grew up on a farm outside Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Bob graduated from Ypsilanti High School in 1945. In 1944, during World War II, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and proudly served both stateside, and in Japan, during the Allied Occupation. On Nov. 1, 1947, Bob married Maxine Jane Laidlaw. They were married nearly 65 years until she preceded him in death, in 2012. Together, Bob and Maxine raised a son, Reed, of Traverse City, who survives, along with his wife Catherine. Bob is also survived by his two grandchildren, Emelia (Michael) McCarthy and Russell Carter.

Bob worked as a Purchasing Agent for Ford Motor Company for 30 years, retiring in 1980, and making Frankfort his home. Bob was an active Mason for 70 years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to recount tales of deer hunting in the UP, in the days prior to t

he Mackinac Bridge being built. Bob was also an accomplished golfer, and was able to play 18 holes, with Reed, last summer at the age of 92.

Bob's family expresses their heartfelt thanks to April and Jessica of Michigan Hospice, and the staff of AdvisaCare at Glen Eagle, especially Tara, Karen, and Asia for their care and support.

A memorial service and celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2 p.m., on July 17, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Frankfort, Michigan, with Dinah Haag officiating. Contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, or Hospice of Michigan in Bob's honor. The family is being cared for by Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Danielle Marie Cornish

TRAVERSE CITY-Danielle Marie Cornish, 41, died April 5, 2020.

She is survived by her brothers, Fredrick, James and Jason Priest.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Eden Bible Church. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Daniele DeVoe

Daniele DeVoe would like you to know that her service here on Earth is complete and she has earned her wings. We know Daniele and Roger are soaring together beyond the clouds and exploring the vast realms of the universe! This new chapter in Daniele's spiritual journey reunites her with Bunka George and Bunka Shirley; Grandmother and Grandfather Maulsby; and her own Divine Guides. We are quite sure the perks of this new adventure include delicious food and wine paired with fantastic conversation.

Daniele joins all of us in spirit as her sons, Alex and Peter, the extended DeVoe family, and her friends celebrate her completed mission with fun stories and a toast with a nice, dry Chardonnay. Daniele inspired everyone she met from business associated in the real estate and insurance industry, to her fellow pilots, to her countless Reiki and Divine Grace Healing students, many of whom became great friends and to those she united as an ordained minister.

Daniele earned her Master's and Doctor of Divinity through the Universal Brotherhood University. Daniele was certified as a Reiki Master in the Usui Shiki Ryoko, Sekhem-seichim, Atlantean and Karuna methods. She was also certified in Quantum Touch and Cranial Sacral Therapy.

We will certainly miss having Daniele with us in person as we continue to walk our own paths. We know she is with us in spirit, an enriched, energetic soul with far-reaching, new understanding.

You are not done, dear heartâ€¦

All that you are and all â€¦ that you dream to be

Continues as Sou lâ€¦

~ Daniele DeVoe

Angela Giguere

BEULAH -- Angela "Angie" Giguere, 47, passed away June 9, 2020, with her loving husband at her side.

Angie was born in Monroe, Michigan, to Scott and Diane (Hopson) Thoma. She was one of three daughters.

A woman that loved big enough, almost to a fault, she was known as the life of the party by most. She was always happy and loved to be surrounded by people, especially her family. She enjoyed the outdoors immensely, but was also known as the best cook in the kitchen providing amazing meals of comfort food for all to enjoy. She was an avid shooter, following in the footsteps of her father, and enjoyed playing softball. One of Angie's favorite past times was her love for music, especially the big hair bands.

She proudly supported her country with continued patriotism, especially to the veterans. She supported all military, and was overwhelmingly proud of her father and husband whom were both veterans.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Her life of the party presence will be missed.

As keeping with the truest tribute to Angie, the family is electing to celebrate her life privately with a special party, just as Angie would wish, at her daughter's house on July 18, 2020.

Angie is survived and missed by her husband, Rickey; her daughter, Jessica (Kamden McCauley) Meek; her son, Tyler Meek; her stepchildren, Amy (Andy) Willis, and Brian and David Giguere; her grandchildren, Joseph and Benjamin Messing and Andy Willis III. She is also survived and missed dearly by her mother, Diane; and her sisters, Kimberley (John) Randall and Tamara Thoma; as well as her special nephew, Chris (Kayla) Kerste.

She is joining her father, Scott Thoma, whom passed in 2019.

Please share your memories with the family by way of Angie's online tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy may contribute to everloved.com/life-of/angela-giguere/donate/.

Angie and her family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home.

Betty Jean (Ward) Johnson

FRANKFORT -- Betty Jean (Ward) Johnson, 94, died Dec. 31, 2019, at the Maples.

Born Dec. 24, 1925, in Elberta, the daughter of Rose Hall and Edward Ward.

Betty married Kenneth Johnson and they raised four daughters, Sandra, Sheryl, Diana and Kim.

Betty was an excellent seamstress having worked at the Frankfort Garment Factory. She used her skills from this job to make dresses, skirts and coats for her daughters and herself. Betty also worked for Gwen Frostic, at the Press craft Papers, as a proofreader, for 40 years.

She liked to travel with her companion and confidante, Chester Dixon. Betty and Chester traveled to many states. Betty had many friends and a couple of these occasionally traveled with them on their adventures. Oh, the stories they could tell! Betty and Chester did the Mackinaw Bridge Walk on Labor Day for many years.

Betty belonged to the Grace Christian Church, Eastern Stars, TOPS, and her favorite, Silly Aunts Club.

She is survived by daughters, Sheryl (David) Miller, Diana Gilroy, Kim Johnson; son-in-law, Ray Nye; sister, Iris Roper; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ward, Joan Johnson; special friend, Chester Dixon;grandchildren, Tammy Foss, Sharon Swisher, Ken Nye, Angela Schneider, David Scott Miller, Nicklaus Nugent, Natalie Nugent, Jennifer Page, Zebariah Page; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Nye; sister, Meda Rameriz; brothers, Edward, Clarence, Charles and Douglas Ward; and son-in-law, Robert W Gilroy.

Cremation has taken place. A private service has taken place and Betty rests in peace beside her mother, (Rose Ward) and her brother, (Chuck Ward). Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Wilfred William Radionoff

ELBERTA -- Wilfred William "Will" Radionoff, 91, passed away Feb. 24, 2020, in Beaver Island.

Will was born to his parents, George and Nellie Radionoff, in Detroit, Michigan, on Oct. 16, 1928.

Will married the love of his life, the late Martha (Hamill) Radionoff, on Nov. 2, 1951. He served in Guam as a United States Marine. Will loved hunting, fishing, working on cars, and woodworking. He was always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Will is survived by his son, Stephen (Tammy) Radionoff; daughter, Susan (Jeff) Shotwell; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on June 27, at the Herring Lake Baptist Church, with a visitation being held two hours prior, at noon. A light lunch will take place after the service. All who knew Will are welcome to come and share.